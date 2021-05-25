Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident, sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum.
Latest News
- Filing period for water trustees to begin Friday
- Berlin historical society acquires former funeral home
- Maine panel hears pros, cons of rail trail
- Wheels: Tide has turned to 4-door sedans
- Freedom selectmen mull buying Masonic temple for $1
- Raiders remain in the hunt for a home playoff game
- House panel votes to exempt PPP grants from business taxes
- Raiders to graduate Saturday; car parade Friday
Most Popular
Articles
- Fast-moving blaze destroys Intervale home
- Short-term rental owners' attorney responds to town
- Staffing crunch: Employers are help-less
- Governor, senator to attend fire station dedication
- Fugitive back in Vermont following Conway arrest
- Route 2 lot in Gorham off-limits to ATVs
- Kelly Pearce: Another family which likely will not vacation in the valley anymore
- Sununu pulls plug on $300 jobless benefits, touts new incentives
- Soaring ATV registrations worry executive councilor
- Food truck OK'd for patio on Kearsarge Road
Images
Videos
Commented
- Julie Webster: We voted on SRTs and with that vote we are taking the town back (9)
- Conway lawyers up in anticipation of STR suits (5)
- Conway releases 30-day notice to STR owners (4)
- Michael Corthell: Peace will only be reached through non-violent, vegan ideology (4)
- Quddus Snyder: We want, support police, but also need to stop abuse of power (3)
- John Hartman: Thanks to Trump, we now are enjoying an economic recovery (3)
- Mary Campbell: Shame on out-of-towners and your selfish and entitled attitudes (3)
- Judge hears KLP short-term rental case (3)
- Julie Webster: Get off your high horse and stop judging people you do not know (3)
- Eleanor Conroy: We will keep our second home, but no longer can pay for help (2)
- N. Conway site readied for Market Basket (2)
- James R. Lefebvre: Criticism of Vietnam vets mostly from people who didn't serve (2)
- Kevin Gendall: Son of local motel owners worried about effects of STR ban (2)
- Teresa Egan: Thanks Erik Corbett for intelligently refuting Republican misinformation (2)
- Jackson voters rededicate town, ban fireworks (2)
- Steve Webster: Conway voters have spoken on short-term rentals, now suck it up (2)
- Walter Davis: Perhaps the people who fly Confederate flags are just uninformed (2)
- Tamworth woman accused of attacking hospital property (2)
- Tom McLaughlin: Was it all necessary? (2)
- The legal dispute behind the STR debate (2)
- Walter Davis: McCarthy deserves respect but not protection from being called out (2)
- Commissioners lift mask mandate at county building (1)
- Wheels: Kaiser Darrin (1)
- Michael Kerins: Ray, stating flies, leaves anyone open to criticism, even vets (1)
- Jeff Roden: I encourage all of Conway's neighboring towns to charge for parking (1)
- STR owners to face selectmen today (1)
- CDC aside, mask-wearing still recommended in N.H. (1)
- Jonna Carter: Necessary conversations (1)
- Eric Fredrickson: Don't be blinded by liberal media, it's OK to lift mask mandate (1)
- Laura Slitt: Women who kill other beings are perpetuating cycle of violence (1)
- Noreen McGrath: Please don't let a few bad STR owners spoil it for the rest of us (1)
- Conway man dies following Fryeburg accident (1)
- John Hartman: President Biden's proposed spending will lead to hyperinflation (1)
- It's Espie vs. Cahalane for Effingham selectman (1)
- Michael Corthell Consuming meat is based on an oppressive system of beliefs (1)
- Effingham Town Column: Effingham set to go to the polls May 11 (1)
- Quinn Nicholas: Banning short-term rentals will free up housing for local workers (1)
- Karen O'Connor: STRs should be grandfathered along with other biz violators (1)
- Knute Ogren: Frank McCarthy's column full of inaccuracies and harmful information (1)
- George Clausen: Kerins is a radical leftist who monopolizes the paper with lies (1)
- Boaters reminded to stay out of restricted area of Ossipee Lake (1)
- Jonna Carter: You can't climb our apple tree (1)
- Wheel Family Fun: Dundee Road Loop — climbing hills to get the views (1)
- Hassan invites Exile Burrito owner as her guest for Biden's speech (1)
- William Marvel: Judging Joe (1)
- Kristin McMahon: Support green infrastructure projects for jobs and the environment (1)
- Michael Kerins: Ray, if you want to be taken seriously argue with facts not lies (1)
- Barry Trudeau: Why do Bartlett selectmen oppose inclusive technology? (1)
- Melissa Wood: These unemployed people are not struggling, it is called laziness (1)
- Kelly Pearce: Another family which likely will not vacation in the valley anymore (1)
- Laura Slitt: I weep at the carnage, the destruction of our trees and forests (1)
- Ed Easy: Selectmen wrong-headed with installing parking kiosks at parking lots (1)
- Michael Kerins: If you don't want to be called out for lying — well — don't lie (1)
- Karen Moore-Brunelle: Bar Harbor engaging both locals and visitors in solving STRs (1)
- Scouts propose guarding blueberries with lasers (1)
- Soaring ATV registrations worry executive councilor (1)
- Cynthia Comtois: Penalize unruly STR owners, not responsible ones, tourists (1)
- Community Center Corner: Mountain biking program continues to grow (1)
- South Dakota governor criticizes Kansas counterpart at state Republican convention (1)
- Geoffrey Burrows: Historic 200-year-old Sandwich farmhouse is set for demolition (1)
