BERLIN — In a truck stolen from the Big Apple Convenience Store at 120 East Mason St. in Berlin on Monday afternoon, a 17-year-old girl led law enforcement on a wild chase into Maine that ended when Maine State Police forced the vehicle to come to a halt.
Along the way, the teen drove through a back yard, crashed a fence, struck two vehicles and managed to avoid three sets of spike mats.
Berlin Police Capt. Jeff Lemoine said police received a call at 4:39 p.m. on July 5 that a 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck belonging to Steven Bolduc of Dummer had been stolen from the convenience store lot.
According to a release from Maine State Police, the truck was spotted early Monday evening traveling east through a construction zone on Route 2 in Bethel, Maine, where it struck a barrier and another vehicle.
The name of the driver is being withheld because she is a minor.
The driver continued to Rumford, Maine, avoiding three sets of spike mats along the way.
Once in Rumford, the driver turned onto a dead-end street and escaped authorities by driving through a resident’s yard and crashing through a fence, striking a parked vehicle. Making it back onto Route 2, the driver headed west, back toward Bethel.
At the intersection of Route 2 and Whippoorwill Road, the stolen truck ran over a set of spike mats put out by Maine State Police, which was being assisted in the pursuit by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department.
A short distance later, a state police trooper forced the vehicle to stop.
The driver was uninjured and was transported by police to the state line, where she was taken into custody by Berlin police officers.
Lemoine said Berlin police are considering charges of theft of a motor vehicle and/or unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
He said the investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact Berlin Police Detective Eric Benjamin at (603) 752-3131.
