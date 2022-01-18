BERLIN — Even though numbers of COVID-19 cases are rising in the Berlin schools, administrators are committed to doing everything they can to ensure in-person learning for students.
During last Thursday’s Berlin Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Julie King told the board that cases of COVID-19 are heating up across the state, with some 90 percent of cases being of the Omicron variant, according to information she said she had received from area medical professionals.
King said that as of Jan. 13, the district had 44 positive students and 13 staff members who are quarantined or in isolation.
King said staffing in the district, especially at the elementary school, has been strained.
She said due to these issues she asked the administrators of the schools in the district to come up with contingency plans, in case of staffing issues, that will allow the district to continue to teach students in-person and not have to go to a remote option.
In response to a question from school board member Matthew Buteau regarding where the district is with respect to sports, King said she, Berlin Middle High School Principal Michael Kelley and Athletic Director Craig Melanson met recently to discuss athletics.
King said that the group made a decision to have athletes wear masks while they are playing as well as while they are on the sideline.
She said quite a few games have been postponed or canceled in various sports but that those cancellations were due more to other teams needing to cancel. She did note the district had to shut down the girl’s hockey team for a few weeks due to a number of positive cases, but the team is now back in action.
King said the district’s athletes are behind in their games, but at least they are getting to play at this point.
She said no changes are currently going to occur with respect to spectators. King also said that there is sufficient room with the number of spectators coming to games to allow them to properly spread out and everyone is doing a good job wearing masks, which is required of all spectators.
King also had Kelley speak about how the school’s accreditation with the New England Association of Schools and Colleges is going.
Kelley said the district finally received the report from NEASC’s spring 2021 visit.
He said the district has received continued accreditation, and that NEASC representatives will return in the spring of 2023 to check the district with respect to progress having been made on the district’s goals and areas of improvement identified by NEASC.
Kelley said NEASC has six foundational elements that are required and that the district only met two of the six requirements. He said the district will need to make major improvements on the remaining four.
Kelley said the district met the following two criteria: school community provides a safe environment and school has conventional strategies to support students.
He said when NEASC representatives return in the spring of 2023, they will need to show progress on the four areas where the requirements were not met.
The first of those four areas is that the school has a written document describing its core values, beliefs about learning and the vision of the graduate.
Kelley said the district has everything except the vision of the graduate, which the district has been working on recently as it is a new requirement from NEASC.
Second was a written curriculum in a consistent format.
Kelley said the district has now adopted a written curriculum in a consistent format for K-12.
Third is that the school has a current school improvement plan. Kelley said through the district’s self-study program they have created a plan.
Fourth is the school’s physical plant supports the delivery of curriculum programs and service.
Kelley said that the school district felt it met this requirement but NEASC did not due to the reorganization of the district, because of the overcrowding of classroom and the fact there are no open spaces in schools during the day.
