ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — A recent surge in positive COVID-19 cases in Coos County and the Androscoggin Valley has health officials urging people to mask up and social distance.
“We’re really putting an impassioned plea out to the community to really wash your hands, wear your masks, avoid large groups right now,” said Brian O’Hearn, COVID-19 Incident Command Leader and Director of Nursing at Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
Coos County now has its highest number of positive COVID-19 cases, with the state reporting 62 active cases in the county as of Nov. 1. The two hot spots are Colebrook, with 24 active cases, and Berlin, with 22 cases, but there are also active cases in Gorham, Randolph, Milan, Errol, Pittsburg, Columbia, Stewartstown, Northumberland, Lancaster, Dalton and Whitefield.
O’Hearn said up until two weeks ago, AVH had only seen eight positive cases since the beginning of March. In October, there was an outbreak at the federal prison, but he said it was identified very quickly and well-contained. But as the outbreak at the prison subsided, O’Hearn said there was a dramatic uptick in community spread with the hospital seeing 10 positive cases between last Tuesday and Friday.
O’Hearn said most of the positive cases are the result of someone picking the coronavirus up outside the local community and developing signs and symptoms after they returned home. O’Hearn said the hospital is now running 60 to 100 people daily through its testing.
He said some of the testing has been for people who have had second- or third-party contact with someone who is now positive and are worried they have been exposed. An example, he said someone may seek testing because they went to the place where the person worked. He said those tests have largely been negative because close contact is required.
O’Hearn said the positive cases may also have occurred because “we let our guard down with the basics of hand hygiene and social distancing, and definitely mask wearing.”
He said the hospitals, nursing homes and prisons have seen that following those basic preventive steps, especially wearing masks, can really alter the transmission.
It was a message reinforced by the superintendents of schools for both local school districts. The two local school districts have moved to Phase Yellow, meaning they are at full remote learning until at least Nov. 12.
Berlin Superintendent of Schools Julie King said her staff worked swiftly with the state Department of Health and Human Services last week when a person at each school building tested positive. Contact tracing was undertaken and people in direct contact were notified to begin quarantine.
The decision to go remote was described as “heartbreaking” for Berlin High Middle School varsity field hockey and cross-country teams who had to withdraw from their respective state championship games.
O’Hearn recommends people call their primary-care physician before getting tested, especially if they feel they have been exposed to the coronavirus and are not feeling well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.