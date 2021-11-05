BARTLETT — The Conway Area Lions Club recently donated a bench to the town of Bartlett made out of recycled plastic.
The Lions presented the bench to the town on Wednesday. The bench was placed at Bartlett’s Veterans Park. On hand were Selectmen Gene Chandler and Vicki Garland, Josiah Bartlett Elementary School Principal Joe Yahna and Lions Cheryl and Tom Merrill, Chris and Dana Russian, John Rafferty and Charlie Ramsdell.
Chandler said: “Very nice of the Lions Club to donate the bench to the town, and selectmen were excited to get it. With Veterans Day coming, we thought placing the bench in Veterans Park on Albany Avenue would be appropriate, and the school agreed.”
The bench has a metal plaque that says, “This recycled bench has been donated to the Town of Bartlett by the Conway Area Lions — 2021. Serving our community since 2014.”
The bench is part of a service project by the Lions Club members, who collected 500 pounds of plastic through Hannaford’s over four or five months.
Due to that, they were awarded benches made from recycled plastic to be placed around the Mount Washington Valley. One was placed in August in front of the Conway Town Hall.
Trex, which sponsors local recycling programs, makes the high-performance benches. Hannaford takes donated plastic bags, combines that with their recycled shrink plastic and ships it to Trex.
Lions Club member Linda Rafferty said the plastic that they recycled included grocery store bags, deli bags and bubble wrap.
The Conway Area Lions Club provides eye and hearing care assistance, along with supporting other local charities in the Mount Washington Valley.
For more information about the Conway Area Lions Club, go to theconwayarealions.org.
