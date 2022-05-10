Barnes-Braczyk

Jessica Barnes and Robert Braczyk of Salem, Mass., were married on May 7, 2022, at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough, N.H., with a reception that followed.

Sarah Diamond was the officiant.

Barnes was given in marriage by her parents Wesley Barnes of Ossipee, N.H., and Debby Nash of Roanoke, Va.

Barnes is a certified registered nurse anesthetist.

Braczyk works for OSHA. His father is Edward Braczyk of Milford, N.H.

The couple will be honeymooning in Greece.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.