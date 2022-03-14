Rines-Gervais

Abigail Rines and Ryan Gervais of Auburn, Maine, are engaged to be married on Aug. 20, 2022, in Waterford, Maine.

Abigail is the daughter of Thomas and Kelly Rines of Tamworth, N.H. She graduated from the University of Southern Maine in 2020 with her master's in counselor education.

After finishing college in 2020, Abigail accepted a job at Poland Community School as a school counselor, where she continues to help children.

Ryan is the son of Daniel and Jacqueline Gervais of Lewiston, Maine. He graduated from Central Maine Community College in the spring of 2015.

Ryan now works as a commercial driver for Central Distributors in Lewiston.

