ason. And after a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, we’re happy to report that one of the local traditions coming back is the fantastically delicious and fun eighth annual North Conway Strawberry Festival. You can feast on strawberry shortcake and strawberry smoothies under the tent at the First Church of Christ, Congregational/Vaughan Community Services today from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Musical entertainment will be provided by Eric Rollnick and Mango Groove, a local steel drum band, and there will be local vendors, a raffle, children’s games and hand-dipped chocolate-covered strawberries from the adjacent Bavarian Chocolate Haus.
“My motto is typically this is a ‘fundraiser’ for Vaughan but after the year we have had, it is important that we stress the FUN in fundraiser because we all need it,” said Vaughan Administrator Jennifer Perkins when we spoke Friday. For more informtion, call the Vaughan at (603) 356-2324.
PICKING YOUR OWN: As you may have noticed driving west on West Side Road from River Road, the crop is looking great at Schartner Farms. Their drive-thru is open daily, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sundays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Pick Your Own hours are weekdays, 7-11 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays; and 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays. For updates, call the “Berry Hot Line” at (603) 356-6160.
NO EAST CONWAY STRAWBERRY FEST: Sadly, for the second year in a row, there will not be a East Conway Community Hall Strawberry Festival. The organizers announced that they would not be able to host it indoors at communal tables the way it has always been held for 70 years. On a brighter note, they are now accepting applications for rentals for events. Call (603) 452-4352 or email eastconwayhall@icloud.com.
DOGGY GRADUATION: While June has been graduation month, I have one more ceremony on my calendar. I have been invited to attend the Assistance Canine Training Services’ graduation ceremonies at the Journey Church today (after I get my strawberry smoothie at Vaughan’s festival) on July 24.
Friend Mary Russell, who helped to train a certain lovable and compassionate golden retriever named Digger two years ago, invited me. Digger — or “Diggs,” as I call him — and I bonded when I would run into him and Mary at Our Lady of the Mountains services when Mary was training him.
Digger has been paired with Dr. Barbara Civiello of the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital Seacoast Cancer Center, and because of his giving nature, Diggs goes to work with her every day and shares his love with those who need it as he’s a more-than-one-person kind of dog. For more information about A.C.T.S., go to assistancecanine.org.
Along with the Four Your Paws Only pet supply store, Rozzie May Animal Alliance, Little Angels of Bartlett, Harvest Hills Animal Shelter of Bridgton, Maine, and the Conway Area Humane Society, they do a great job for our four-legged friends and celebrate that human-animal bond.
CANINE CONNECTION: On Facebook, I have been especially struck recently by FB friend Dr. Fawn Langerman of North Conway’s hiking posts with her hiking canine companion Willow, as they conquer the mapped hiking trails in the White Mountains (once known as "redlining" but now called "tracing.").
Willow has had a tough time of it healthwise this year, but Fawn reports in her posts that the fluffy little hiker seems to have made a remarkable recovery after cancer surgery. Like author Tom Ryan’s Atticus of “Following Atticus: Forty-eight High Peaks, One Little Dog, and an Extraordinary Friendship” best-selling book fame, Willow is a noble soul who loves to hike.
Readers may recall I wrote about Fawn and Willow this past March when the aptly named Dr. Fawn donated a pair of huge moose antlers they had found while hiking to the White Mountain National Forest’s Androscoggin District in Gorham.
“She's doing really well, given he rage and her surgery," said Fawn this week. "I don’t take her on many of the 4,000-footer hikes, given her age (10 or 11), but we do the ’52 With a View.’”
IN MUSIC NEWS, the Wildcat Inn and Tavern’s Garden Stage Concert Series continued last Saturday with a fantastic Marshall Tucker tribute show by gifted performer Bruce Marshall and his Shadow Riders band. The dinner-music series continues tonight with seatings at 4:30 and 7 p.m. with music by the Jonathan Sarty Band. Go to wildcattavern.com for more.
SUNDAY saw the return of the excellent Juke Joint Devils blues band of Maine in the second show in the Red Parka Pub’s Blue Sunday series. NEWSFLASH: Tonight marks the resumption of Saturday night music at the Parka, with the Michael Vincent Band taking the stage from 8-11 p.m.
Meanwhile, Paul Nuccio on Wednesdays is carrying on former barkeep Jerry “Jerry’s Old Fashioned Bloody Mary Mix” Montagieu’s Wednesday afternoon golf and tubing pass giveways. The new name is “Putt with Paul,” and it’s featured 5-7 p.m.
IN OTHER MUSIC, fresh after hosting the Simon Crawford Band Friday, Tuckerman Brewing Co. is featuring the Dave Foster Band today and Pig’s Eye, both from 3-6 p.m., and Diana’s Bath Salts on July 2 from 4-7 p.m.
Ledge Brewing Co. in Intervale has Rek-lis today from 6-9 p.m. The Shannon Door pub has Jono Deveaneau and Lisa Ferguson tonight; Mike Malkin and Becca Deschenes of Rek-lis on June 27 and Bobby Sheehan and Jeremy Holden of Junco on July 2. Al “The Rev” Shafner — who packed them in at the Wildcat two weeks ago — is at the Shovel Handle tonight, and Dennis O’Neil is at Deacon Street. Stone Mountain Performing Arts Center has Erica Brown and the Bluegrass Connection on July 2. Sea Dog, Hobbs Tavern and Max’s at the Snowvillage Inn also offer live music, which is great to see it all return.
AVID READER Dean Luttrell reports that Bea’s Cafe reopened Thursday. “As I was telling one of the waitstaff, it feels like a long-lost friend has come home!” Dean emailed me.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we salute one and all, including: Doug Gibson (today); Dorothy Solomon, photographer Dennis Coughlin, my Realtor sister Susan Eastman of Boulder, Colo. (6-27); Lloyd Jones, Gene Chandler, Hannah Schneider, Paul Costello and Victoria Noel Blake (6-28); rockin’ musician Riley Parkhurst (6-29), Steve Iannuzzi, Suzanne McCarthy, photographer Lisa DuFault of Valley Promotions (6-30); Eastern Inns’ Phil Ouellette, Fire 21’s Walt Henderson, Purity Spring Resort’s Thomas Prindle and Everest summiter Thom Dharma Pollard (7-1) and Jen’s Friends’ founding board member Ruthann Fabrizio, Greyson Carrier, energy activist Russ Lanoie and Realtor Theresa Bernhardt (7-2).
MAKE IT a great strawberry weekend!
