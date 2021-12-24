HOPE SANTA WAS good to you all and you were able to enjoy time with your loved ones, despite these COVID variant times. It’s a nice white Christmas weekend after a much appreciated early Christmas present of 6-plus inches of snow, so with the cold temperatures for snowmaking, we’re in good shape heading into the all-important holiday week.
Ski NH’s Jessyca Keeler tells us that local areas that ae open on Christmas Day were Attitash, Bretton Woods, Cranmore and Wildcat.
Set to open for the season Sunday is Black Mountain in Jackson, joining the other local areas.
Plus, we’ve now got limited cross-country skiing terrain open at Bear Notch Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center in Bartlett; Bretton Woods Ski Touring; Great Glen Trails (SnowCoach now open); Jackson Ski Touring; MWV Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center; the Reserve at Purity Spring Resort; and the 100-Acre Wood in Intervale.
CHRISTMAS MUSIC: I got into the holiday spirit this week, first by watching Valley Vision Channel 3 Community Television's taped broadcast of gifted pianist Dana Cunningham and cellist Max Dyer's Christmas concert at the Little White Church in Eaton, held last weekend, as well as by listening to buddy Roy "the Skiing Dj" Prescott's annual Larry Manson Memorial Christmas Blues special, heard Wednesday on WMWV 93.5-FM's "Blues Summit."
Roy reminded listeners that Larry — late owner of the onetime Larry the Liquidator Ski Shop — loved skiing, the blues and the Christmas show. We lost Larry at age 68 in April 2020.
CHRISTMAS GOODWILL: I wanted to share a great story that Conway School Board member Michelle Capozzoli posted Dec. 23 on Facebook that captures the best of this time of year:
"I typically do not post things like this ... but here it goes. Today, I was feeling low, but went about the day running my errands. At Hannaford's, a woman in front of me turned and said, 'Here is $20 towards your grocery bill. Merry Christmas!' I was a deer in the headlights. I have never had this happen to me. To be honest, I am not one to take help and was flustered. I did not keep the $20. I gifted it to another couple, left Hannaford's and teared up. This ... this is what we need more of now, next year and for years after. Merry Christmas to you and yours!"
To read a story like that warms the heart — and makes us all want to pay it forward, doesn't it?
GO, PATS! In addition to safe-distancing, family, friends, skiing and shopping (and gift returns), a highlight for Sunday is watching the Patriots and Bills go at it at 1 p.m. at home at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
Thankfully it’s on CBS-TV 13 — unlike last Saturday's NFL network game, which I listened to on the radio rather than enroll in the “free” trial to stream it on my computer. You know how it is when you try to get out of those “trial” things. (In case you missed it, young Mac Jones and the Pats lost that one 27-17 to the Indianapolis Colts to put them at nine wins, five losses as they head into Week 16 against the 8-and-6 Bills as 2.5-point favorites.)
There will be seven teams that reach the NFL playoffs in each conference, meaning 14 teams total will end the 2021 regular season with a chance to win a Super Bowl.
As of the end of Week 15, only five teams have been completely eliminated from the discussion: the Jaguars, Lions, Texans, Jets and Bears. Only one team has officially punched their ticket, with the Packers having clinched the NFC North with a win last Sunday against the Ravens.
So, today’s game could very well decide who wins the AFL East title with just two weeks remaining in the regular season before the playoffs begin. Remember, the Pats almost exclusively ran the ball due to strong winds in their first encounter in Game 13 when the Patriots defeated the Bills in Buffalo, 14-10.
So it’s Round Two between rookie Pats QB Mac Jones and Bills’ QB Josh Allen, now in his fourth season.
THOM PERKINS ART EXHIBIT: “Exploring the Human Form,” an exhibit of six recent sculptures by artist Thom Perkins, is now on display at the Conway Public Library. A “Meet the Artist” (in a mask) event will be held in Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the library.
According to the library, "Thom studied sculpture, drawing and photography at the University of Connecticut graduating with a BFA in 1971. He relocated to the valley in 1976 to work as executive director of Jackson Ski Touring for 38 years. Since retiring, he has returned to his artistic roots in the form of abstract sculpture. He and wife Kathy Bennett perform together as the musical folk duo, Bennett and Perkins, and often get to sail summers on their boat off the coast of Maine.
"Perkins’ sculptures reflect his reference to shapes, with an emphasis on drawn edges and the space between objects. Early figurative pieces evolved into later conceptual constructivist shapes using intuitive imagery which seem to be part of genetic code without relying on duplicating nature," the library said.
"Six of his recent sculptures have been selected for the exhibit. Many of the sculptures relate to paleontological museum fossil reconstruction displays providing spatial orientation to disconnected elements allowing the viewer to ponder the missing pieces."
FIREWORKS NEW YEAR’S: Looking ahead to Friday, Cranmore Mountain Resort will have fireworks starting at 6:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and Conway’s fireworks are set for Schouler Park in North Conway at 9:30 p.m.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we salute one and all, including Jesus Christ, Ray Porter, Steve Cram and the Farmstand Bed and Breakfast’s community-minded Kimball Packard (all 12-25); Elaine Hirshan, Mary Jane Hopkins and the Met’s Larry Flaherty (today); Stacy Loehr Allen (12-27);Shannon Dunfey-Ball, Juanita Costello and Bruce Kennett (12-28); avid golfing grandma Evelyn Rivers and Bill Gillis (12-29); and on New Year’s Day, percussionist Ed Bonello.
AS WE CELEBRATE this Christmas weekend, I want to thank everyone for their goodwill, friendship, community work and tireless efforts to maintain over this past challenging year. We thought we’d be beyond all of this by now — but it looks as though we’ll be doing this dance for a while just yet.
Give a safe masked hug to those who are vaccinated and boostered — and count our blessings. Stay healthy; stay masked, get tested — and work on being positive and happy. As musical sage Simon Crawford posted on Facebook this week, "The best present you can give to the world is to get vaccinated." Amen to that!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.