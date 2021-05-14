I DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AND your favorite vaccinated spring bluebird of happiness, but I’m going to be keeping my mask on when out in crowds for a while to come, no matter what the CDC says.
After these past 14 months, I think I’d feel naked without mine. Also, as a Type 1 diabetic, I just have to continue to be a bit wary — call me a worrywart, but it comes through experience.
As we all heard, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that masks and social distancing are no longer necessary for people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
In making their announcement, the CDC said the decision was guided by scientific evidence that the vaccines have played a major role in curbing both infections and transmission of the virus.
Of course, we’re all cautiously thrilled — but I'm still a bit nervous until we get up into the 70-plus vaccinated percent range, which could come by July. In the meantime, I’ll keep my fingers crossed — and mask on.
ONE GREAT THING to see after a year of dealing with the pandemic is the reawakening of the local music scene.
I stopped by Tuckerman Brewing Co. (mask on) last Saturday to hear the always fantastic mix of tunes by Andrew and Jordan Gravel and bandmates of their group, the Gravel Project, with Andrew playing guitar and brother Jordan on the Hammond B-3 organ.
From Santana and Steely Dan to the Allman Brothers, they kept the outdoor lawn-chair crowd entertained.
I first met Andrew at the Red Parka Pub a decade or so ago, when I heard a voice behind me say, “Mr. Eastman?” I turned around, and told the young man before me that "Mr. Eastman was my father’s name, son" and that he could call me Tom.
“Well, I ran into Ellen Fisher, who was my teacher in Marblehead growing up, and she says she knows you and I should send you my band’s press kit.”
That he did, and over the years, I have enjoyed hearing Andrew play not only with the Gravel Project but with such groups as Entrain when it has played here in the valley. For more, go to thegravelproject.com.
IN MORE MUSIC news, the Simon Crawford Band performed last Friday at Tuckerman Brewing and are set to return Friday, May 21. Today, from 3-6 p.m., Now is Now performs; a cornhole tournament is set for May 19; Chimera plays May 22; and Shark Martin is there May 23. Go to tuckermanbrewing.com for more.
Rek-Lis performed at Tuckerman three Saturdays ago and sounded great. Becca Deschenes tells me that she and bandmates Keith Wurster and Mike Malkin will be at the Shannon Door Pub in Jackson tonight.
Ledge Brewing of Intervale has Chimera today at 5 p.m. outdoors and presents an Original Music Showcase May 21 beginning at 6 p.m., featuring the rockin’ Way of the Headband and the always stellar Riley Parkhurst Project. On May 22, they’ll have the Lazy River Riders.
The Red Parka Pub has music Sundays and Wednesdays, with Mitch Alden May 16 and Arts Jubilee’s Bobby Sheehan of Junco May 23. Sea Dog Brewing Co. has entertainment Fridays and Saturdays, with Ryan St. Onge performing 8 p,m. and trivia Wednesdays starting at 7 p.m. The Backburner in Brownfield features Bobby Sheehan and Jeremy Holden every other Wednesday, beginning May 26.
Max's at the Snowvillage Inn is set to start up their Wednesday night music in June, with Fabio Gutierrez and friends every week. Meanwhile, Dennis and Davey are back performing Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons at Deacon Street.
OUR FRIENDS Jonathan Sarty and Stu Dunlop, meanwhile, have announced the Wildcat Tavern Garden Stage Dinner Concert Series, which will debut with the Jonathan Sarty Band May 22; blues harmonica-playing/vocalist James Montgomery and his band May 2; Dustin and the Remedy June 5; local favorites Al “The Rev” Shafner and The Revtones June 12; Jonathan Sarty and the Cold River Revue on June 13; and The Shadow Riders, a Marshall Tucker Tribute featuring Bruce Marshall and Al Hospers on June 19.
Seating for all of the shows is at 4:30 and 7 p.m.
The series will continue through October. The Wildcat also features Jonathan Sarty Saturdays, the legendary Hoot night Tuesdays, the White Mountian Ceili Band Wednesdays, Rafe Matregrano Thursdays and the Rev Fridays. Go to wildcattavern.com for more.
SUNSET SERIES: A.O. Lucy and Michelle Wright announced this week the Sunset Concert Series is to return this summer after a year off, on the lawn behind the Theater in the Wood Friday nights July 16-Sept. 24.
The 7 o’clock series will feature: July 16, Adam Ezra Group July 16; July 23, The Duppy Conquerors, a tribute to Bob Marley; July 30. celebrate the music if Jerry Garcia with the “Blues-Grassicana” band; Aug. 6, The Big Takeover, led by the powerhouse, Jamaican-born singer and songwriter NeeNee Rushie; Aug. 13, American folk ’n roll musician Billy Wylder; Aug. 20, modern soul artist, Jesse Dee and his full band; Aug. 27, the 10-piece blues band, The Blues Brother Next Generation.
For the whole schedule through the fall, go to theaterinthewood.org.
AND, DRUM ROLL, PLEASE: In addition that great news, it is with great pleasure that I can announce that Arts Jubilee is … returning to Cranmore after a year’s hiatus. Masks will be required when not in your social seated group and when moving around, notes executive director Bobby Sheehan.
The Thursday night outdoor series opens July 15 with the Classic Rock Orchestra, with Becca Deschenes and Mike Malkin of Rek-Lis in the early show.
It continues July 22 with the triumphant and always eagerly return to the valley of Ceili Rein; the New Legacy Swing Band July 29; 7 the return of 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience Aug. 5 and Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations Aug. 12. For more, go to artsjubilee.org.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, best wishes go out to one and all, including: Josh Snell, local witch Kelly Rogers and goalie Steve “the Glove” LaRusso (5-15); Kiwanian Peter Levesque, state Rep. Jerry Knirk, ski instructor John Macdonald, attorney Bonnie Gould, Jackson’s Steve Frost and former Carroll County Inde-pendent editor Kit Morgan (5-17); former Conway Daily Sun managing editor Bart Bachman, Almost There Friday fan Ian Donaldson, artist Gwen Rober, Sandy Stowell and Bill Connolly (5-18); North Conway Fire Chief Pat Preece, pet artist/kayaker Virginia Moore and community activist Maureen Forbes (5-19); hockey ace Jim Terry and John Sledzinski (5-20); Wayne Bunker, ardent electric biker Ralph Jackson and Realtor Antonella Bliss (5-21).
HAVE A GREAT weekend, and get ready for the grand dedication of the new North Conway Fire Station May 22 at 10 a.m. It’s just part of all of the new construction going on in the valley — as today’s cover story documents. Makes your head spin, doesn't it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.