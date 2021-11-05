WHAT A RICH SKI HISTORY AND HERITAGE we have, and that was celebrated anew this week as a way to share it with our local fourth-graders from five of the valley’s elementary schools. Having participated Monday-Wednesday in the re-enactment of the Hannes Schneider family’s arrival at the North Conway Train Station on Feb. 11, 1939 — portraying Austrian skimeister Benno Rybizka to George Cleveland’s Harvey D. Gibson, and Hannah and Christoph Schneider’s Ludwina and Hannes Schneider the first two days and with Sue and Jim Tuttle playing those roles the final day — I say from the bottom of my ski-history loving heart that it was an enriching experience.
As the New England Ski Museum’s motto says, we were all “preserving the future of skiing’s past” in a most animated way, riding the Conway Scenic Railroad’s Valley Trains with the youngsters and giving them lessons on board.
The hit of the week came after our presentation in one of the cars on Wednesday, as I showed the famous arrival photo to the kids up close, making my way down the aisle.
One very sharp little boy pointed to the image of the white-capped Rybizka in the photo next to the Schneiders and Mr. Gibson and asked me, “Is that you?” to which I replied, “Yeah, it is.”
“Really?,” he said, concerned: “Now, when did you say this photo was taken?”
“Feb. 11, 1939,” I said.
“But wait ...” he said, and I could see he was doing the math. “How ... old are you?”
“Oh, about 120 — but don’t you think other than my scratchy voice that I’m doing pretty good for my age?” I said, straight-faced.
I then set him straight, letting him know I was just a re-enactor.
“You’re a very smart little boy,” I told him. “You’re good in math, right?”
He nodded. Smart little kid!
I’d like to tip my Benno white cap to organizers Betty Newton and Elaine Swanson, SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard and all involved school staff, Conway Scenic Rairoad’s David Swirk, Brian Solomon, Adam Mosston, Jennifer Andruzzi Westerberg and staff, the New England Ski Museum’s Jeff Leich and staff, ardent ski history supporter Stefi Reed Hastings (daughter of late Eastern Slope Ski School fonder Carroll Reed and Kay Reed), the North Conway Community Center’s Carrie Burkett, the North Conway Country Club and all the volunteers for making this happen.
A community open house will be held Nov. 30 at the North Conway Community Center, and kids will present their ski history projects.
SAD NEWS: Our hearts go out to the family of Ed Engler, who passed away Thursday following a long bout with cancer. Ed lived in Madison and was general manager of the Carroll Country Independent in the 1990s. He lived in Laconia for the past 20 years and was a co-founder of The Laconia Daily Sun along with Adam Hirshan and Mark Guerringue. He was also a three-term mayor of Laconia and was instrumental in revitalizing the Colonial Theater, a city landmark. The auditorium there is named after him
SPEAKING OF OUR SKI COMMUNITY, Ellen Chandler, executive director of the Jackson Ski Touring Foundation, invites all to come to their annual Used Equipment Ski Swap, set for today from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the JSTF in Jackson. Go to jacksonxc.org or call (603) 383-9355 for further information.
ESSC SKI SALE: The 51st Eastern Slope Ski Club Sale is set for Nov. 12, 2-7 p.m., and Nov. 13, 9 a.m.-noon at the North Conway Community Center. Drop-off night is Nov. 11 from 5-8 p.m.
Note that masks will be required at all times when inside the community center; hand sanitizer will be available upon entry and throughout your shopping experience; capacity restrictions will be in place, and everyone is asked to practice social distancing.
For information about tagging equipment and the sale, go to easternslopeskiclub.org.
JUNIOR PROGRAM VOLUNTEERS: The ESSC is hosting a Junior Program volunteer party Sunday, Nov. 7, from noon-4 p.m. at Tuckerman Brewing Co. It’s great to hear that the Junior Program will be back in all local schools this season after having a hiatus last year due to the pandemic. According to the website, “All current, new or interested Junior Program volunteers must attend this meeting.”
ANOTHER EXAMPLE of our community spirit this week was the groundbreaking for the MWV Rec Path project. Long in the waiting, the shovels went into the ground with a ceremony near the now-under-construction Cranmore hotel project Wednesday morning.
We’ll have more in our Nov. 13 edition, but a thumbs-up to Chris Meier, Larry Garland, Ted and Sharon Wroblewski, Joe Berry, Steve Swenson and all the people and organizations involved with the project. Targeted completion date is June 2023, but it could be sooner. Stay tuned for more.
IT’S BACK: We’re happy to report that one of our time-honored local traditions, the North Conway Rotary Radio auction, returns to the airwaves of WMWV 93.5-FM on Nov. 8-11 from 6:05-8 p.m. after a year’s hiatus caused by pandemic concerns, For a list of items, go to northconwayrotary.org or see the supplement published in The Conway Daily Sun.
To receive a bidding number, call (603) 356-0042 and to place a bid call (603) 447-1060. It’s a great way to get your Christmas shopping done while helping the club to do good things for the community.
Plus it’s always fun to hear Kelly Drew, Karen Umberger, Robert Young, Dr. Frank Hubbell, Randy Guida, Carolyn Brown, Tom Smith and gang do their live radio bidding broadcasting thing.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS THIS WEEK, we salute one and all, including: Jean O’Sullivan and Amy Kennedy (today); Mud Bowl chair Benny Jesseman, Sascha Loew Blacke, mountain adventurer Melissa Nadeua and Laurie Mcaleer (Nov. 7); Kim Schroeder Steward (11-8); Kathy Walsh Black (11-9), local cooperative weather observer Ed Bergeron and Ben Miller (11-10); Scott Henley, Dave Gregory and Nancy Grant Bartlett (Veterans Day, 11-11); and Sunrise Shack’s Fred Nemeth, Ginny Rogers, Jen’s Friends President Erik Chandler (11-12).
CONGRATS TO John Eastman of the Conway Parks and Recreation Department for being named successor to retiring Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes come Aug. 1 and thanks to Mr. Holmes for his service.
DON’T MISS THE John Butcher Blues Project at the Wildcat Tavern Nov. 13. Go to wildcattavern.com for the scoop. And the Red Parka has the House Tones tonight but is closed on vacation, Nov. 8-16. Go to redparkapub.com for more. The Riley Parkhurst Project is at Tuckerman Brewing today from 2-5 p.m.
REMDAWG’S PASSING: We citizens of Red Sox Nation were saddened by the passing Oct. 30 of former Red Sox second baseman and beloved BoSox game color commentator Jerry “RemDawg” Remy, 68.
For Red Sox fans, he was part of our extended families. His funny insights will be missed. R.I.P.
IT’S GETTING colder and the snow guns have been tested, so it won’t be long. In the meantime, see you at the Veterans Day Parade that will proceed Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. from John H. Fuller Elementary School down North Conway’s Main Street to Schouler Park for the ceremonies emceed by Navy veteran John Pandora. We’ll have a full story next week.
And Settlers Green’s 21st Bring a Friend shopping event is taking place Nov. 5-14, with Nov. 13 being the primary day for festivities. Go to settlersgreen.com for more.
