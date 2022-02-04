NICE TO GET ALL THE SNOW to get us all into the spirit as the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics kick into gear on the other side of the globe and we root for Center Conway’s U.S. Biathlon Team member Sean Doherty as he competes in his third Winter Games.
The son of Mary and Dan Doherty of Center Conway, Doherty will compete today Feb. 5 in the mixed relay, the individual on Feb. 8, the sprint on Feb. 12 and the pursuit Feb. 13. He carries on Mount Washington Valley’s proud Winter Olympics heritage.
THE SNOW, THE SNOW ... The second storm in a week, Winter Storm Landon, picked up where last Saturday’s Noreaster Kenan left off, bringing heavier snow Thursday night into Friday to set up some great conditions for the weekend.
Travel was tricky, and the snow also forced the cancellation of Mountain Top Music’s First Friday Concert at noon Feb. 4 but it will be held Feb. 11, featuring Mountain Top string faculty member Chris Nourse and education director Dr. Julia E. Howell on violin, viola and cello; joined by Kate Vachon, registrar and office manager on flute.
It also forced the cancellation of Mountain Top’s weekly Majestic Cafe Friday night jazz and blues series. The show was to have featured Dan Moore, Rick Gordon and Brian Hathaway (next Friday’s features the Heather Pierson Duo at 7 p.m. NOTE: The cafe requires evidence of vaccination or a negative test).
BACKCOUNTRY: Jake Risch, president of Friends of Tuckerman Ravine, of Conway and snowboarding friend Jesse Bieluch of Bethel, Maine, posted some exceptional shots of their backcountry trek up and down Diagonal Gully in Huntington Ravine on Mount Washington this past Tuesday, which was a bluebird day. Jake says registration is now open for the Tuckerman Inferno Pentathlon, set to return to Great Glen Trails and Mount Washington on March 19. “It will follow the same format as last year with fat biking, cross-country, snowshoeing and skiing,” said Jake. Go to friendsoftuckermanravine.org for details.
WINTER WONDERLAND: Ski reps were rejoicing at the bounty brought by Winter Storm Landon. “This is just beautiful — we have at least 10 inches of new snow as of now,” exclaimed Jackson Ski Touring Executive Director Ellen “Get Your Glide On” Chandler Friday morning, adding that unlike last Saturday’s powder, “It fell as made-to-order-snow, wet and sticking to the snow already on the trails so it is grooming up beautifully.”
Similarly, Diane Hayes at Bear Notch Ski Touring said, “John and Doug (Garland) are out there grooming now. We’ve got maybe a foot — it’s going to be a great weekend."
She reminded one and all to tune in to WMUR TV-9’s “New Hampshire Chronicles” the week of Feb. 7-11 as they shot footage at Bear Notch.
Here’s the latest terrain totals: Cross-country: Bear Notch Ski Touring, 60 kilometers; Bretton Woods Nordic, 70 km; Jackson Ski Touring, Great Glen Trails, 23 km for skiing and 45 km snowshoeing; SnowCoach and tubing open; MWV Ski Touring, and Snowshoe Association, 45 km; the Reserve at Purity Spring, 25 km; Alpine: Black Mountain, 52 of 69 trails; Bretton Woods, 87 of 98 trails; Cranmore, 53 of 57 trails and tubing park open; Vertical Challenge Feb. 5; Cranapalooza in Schneider Square, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Radical Edward at Zip’s, 4-47 p.m.; and King Pine, all 17 trails; tubing, terrain park; Mitch Alden Trails End Tavern Feb. 5.
HELPING OUT ANJALI: Local yoga instructor Anjali Rose suffered a fall at Cranmore and broke her pelvis. She is at Pine Point Center. To help with her expenses, she asks that friends send contributions in her name to 67 Pine Point Road, Scarborough, Maine 04074 or to gofundme.com/f/anjali-rose.
ALSO IN NEED OF SUPPORT is the family of young Evan Cicero, a freshman and varsity soccer player at Kennett High and son of longtime White Mountains Today Outside TV host Kelly Cicero and Jason Cicero.
Evan is currently undergoing treatment for B-cell lymphoma. Chris Proulx of Outside TV 16, (P.O. Box 1457, North Conway NH 03860) is raising funds and notes that the Kennett hockey team is hosting the third annual “Kennett Hockey Fight Cancer Game” on Sunday, Feb. 13, at the Ham Arena at 2 p.m. versus Monadnock.
IN SAD NEWS, we learned this week from friends that former Great Glen Trails and past Cranmore Mountain Resort marketing director Paul Giblin died Monday. Paul was marketing director at the Hobo Railroad in Lincoln in recent years and ran this past summer’s return of the “Climb to the Clouds” on the Mt. Washington Auto Road. His sister is working on a memorial service so once the details are worked out with the Mayhew Funeral Home in Plymouth, we’ll let you know.
We also extend condolences to the Selmi family on the passing of Chef Bud, who did so much for the culinary arts in this valley. I always loved his Sizzlin' Sauces.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we salute one and all, including my artist sister Mary Leone Borowski, Lynn Parkhurst, Sarah Sullivan-Mallett and Thom Perkins, all 2-5; Fryeburg librarian Jenny Spofford, Kelly McReel, David Brooks and Jillian Moulton (2-6); musician Rafe Matregrano, Lauren Orsini and songwriter Scot Montgomery (2-8); John Flaschner and Dan Houde (2-9); Debbie Taylor, spiritual musician Mike Hathaway and cameraman Dan Ryan (2-10); and all others.
THE GOAT RETIRES: As we end this week’s Valley voice, we extend a sincere thank you to Pats/Bucs QB Tom Brady, the “Greatest of All Time,” as he retires after 22 incredible years in the NFL. Will we football fans ever see his like again? In the meantime, we arel gearing up for Super Bowl LVI between the Bengals and Rams in Los Angeles on Feb. 13. Meanwhile, enjoy the skiing and snowmobiling this wintry weekend.
