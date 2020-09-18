FOR THE PAST 22 years, the third Saturday in September has been one of the most sacred days of the year in terms of fundraisers here in Mount Washington Valley — it's the day of Jen’s Friends Climb Against Cancer.
That’s true again today. And while the 23rd Climb Against Cancer is taking place, and a few hikers are being allowed to make the climb up Mount Cranmore in person, according to Jen’s Friends first vice president Heather Phillips, it is happening in a virtual form for most, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In in its new virtual format — with climbers doing it on their own schedule — as of Thursday, the climb had raised $86,799 in pledges toward its $100,000 goal, along with $4,988 in the online auction at jensfriends.org.
“Obviously, we anticipate the auction increasing quite a bit (Saturday) as people always come in towards the end,” said Heather on Friday. “I would expect we will hit our goal. We also plan to keep the event page up until Sept. 30 for any after-event donations.”
She said people have been raising funds in a variety of creative ways, including “a friend of a friend in Hawaii climbing steps,” and others bicycling or even dancing.
“It was a little scary in the beginning when we opened it up online with a two-month window, but it certainly picked up in August, and it has kept going,” said Heather.
It is gratifying to see the community supporting the local non-profit organizationm which is assisting more than 70 local families as they battle cancer, monthly allocating between $23,000-$25,000.
“When we moved to a virtual platform, a number of board members said maybe we better lower our goal to like $50,000, and all I could think was absolutely not,” Heather shared.
“I always knew that we just needed to move forward with some adjustments towards our regular goal," she said. "Many businesses already had the climb mapped out in the budgets, and for those that could not, we would totally understand. We knew that cancer doesn’t stop so neither could we and we would make it all work.
"I will say," Heather added, "we are blown away once again by our community, our supporters, our sponsors and the extended reach we have created. We are blessed and thankful because we can continue to do what we do which is help as many people as we can.”
Other board members of the organization are Erik Chandler, president; Joann Daly, second vice president; Charlie Hanlon, treasurer; Mary Anne Sledzinski, secretary; and board members at large Ruth Ann Fabrizio (a board member since the start in 1998); past president Wendy Holmes; Sara Holtby, Stephanie Pavao Madden; Barbara Theriault; Marta Ramsey; Leslie Leonard and Connie Gagnon.
Advisory board members include Mike Lynch (an old Mud Bowl friend whom I normally see driving up the route near the end of the climb, picking up the sign markers along the trail that people purchase to have placed up in memory of their loved ones); Roxanne Major, an oncology-certified RN at Memorial; Mary Thayer; Claire Flynn; Maria and David Veale; and Jen Hill’s brother, Doug Hill.
This year, the organization felt it was important to keep as many traditional elements in the virtual climb as the in-person event. As a result, markers are being prominently displayed on the virtual event page, allowing all family and friends, near and far, to view the “Memory Wall.”
As Flynn recently wrote, the original marker was for Jennifer Hill, just 26 years old and a native of North Conway, whose brother Doug and a group of UNH alumni got together in 1998 to help Jennifer, who was battling cancer and had no health insurance due to her status as a part-time UNH graduate student and part-time employee of the National Forest Service.
According to Heather, there will be livestream auction coverage, interviews with local residents (including yours truly); and taped dances by two-time cancer survivor Jeanne Limmer and her dance troupe and recorded music by Mango Groove.
Several local people are to be interviewed in a Zoom livestream and broadcast via Jen’s Friends Facebook page from 9:30 a.m.-noon.
Today’s schedule is as follows:
-- 10:30 a.m. Recorded welcome by Chandler (Heather Phillips and Chris Proulx hosting), followed by remarks by Cranmore General Manager and President Ben Wilcox.
Doug Hill and a small group of invited hikers will head up the mountain; auction reminder that all online donations for team/individuals must be in by 11:30 a.m. to count toward winners.
-- 11:15 a.m. Jeanne Limmer dance recording
-- 11:24 a.m. Maria Veale recording.
-- 11:40 a.m. Tom Eastman live interview as second round of hikers are coming down.
-- Noon. Awards.
As past president Holmes says in the radio ad, “All the money that is raised here, stays here.”
Raising that money is very important this year. Jen’s Friends had to cancel its annual golf tournament that normally raises about $48,000 and the Bagels Plus scavenger hunt.
The Bagels Plus Costumed Scavenger Hunt was replaced this past May with the “12 Hours for Jen’s Friends,” raising $6,200, and the Jen’s Friends Golf Tournament was replaced in June by the first-ever Jen’s Friends Mini-Golf Scramble at Pirates Cove, raising $13,500.
Said Chandler: "I am flabbergasted with the amount of support of people coming out with no physical event like we usually have when we gather every year at Cranmore. To have that warm feeling carry over to digital, I just cannot believe how everyone is still there emotionally and financially to support Jen's Friends,"
For more on the virtual climb and how to contribute, go to jensfriends.org or follow today’s events on Facebook.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we salute one and all, including: WMWV Song of the Year winner Candie Tremblay Allen, Jay Waterman, Matt Cameron and the Shannon Door’s community-minded Nora Mulkern Bean (today); Wendy Olson and Carole Patterson’s daughter Dr. Brigid Dwyer (9-20); last Saturday’s cover story honoree church organist Floyd “Maestro” Corson (the big 90) on 9-21; Realtor/avid hiker Diane McGregor, Maj. (USAF-Ret.) John Edgerton, Martin Murray and Leonissa Langbehn-Abraham (also all 9-21); Erin Wright (9-22); Maine coast-loving buddy Frank DiFruscio, Judy Campbell and veteran Bob Currier (9-23); Linda Chisholm, Melody Nester, nephew Grant Eastman, Chris Lydecker of the Riverside Inn, Emmy Award-winning, valley-raised actor Gordon Clapp and Realtor Jeana Dewitt (9-24).
MUSIC IS HAPPENING tonight at the Red Parka with Al "The Rev Shafner; at the Wildcat Gardens, with a Cold River Radio Show Mini-Concert with Duke Robillard; and at the Shannon Door with Dennis and Davey (British funnyman Jimmy Keys gave three great shows outdoors earlier this week); as well as at Tuckerman Brewing Co. from 3-6 p.m. with the Jason Spooner Band. On Sunday, Tuckerman Brewing hosts Chimera, and the Simon Crawford Band performs Fridays.
Meanwhile, our friends at the Denmark Arts Center continue their September Sunday series at the Bridgton Drive-In with a show by Bruce Marshall and The Shuffle from 1-2:30 p.m. Sept. 20 and Peter Allen and Hurricane Mountain on Sept. 27. Go to denmarkarts.org/events for the scoop.
