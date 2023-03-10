CONWAY — Heading into this weekend’s 26th annual Hannes Schneider Meister Cup events at Cranmore Mountain Resort, a mystery had social media abuzz concerning how a second-place junior trophy from a 2009 Schneider Cup race at Cranmore had been discovered washed ashore on a beach in Fort Myers, Fla.
Beachcomber Suzy Turner of Naples, Fla., last month posted on Facebook a photo of a “2009 Schneider Cup J4 2nd PLACE” trophy and wondered just to whom it may have belonged so she could return it to its rightful owner.
At first, many thought the trophy was from the 2009 Hannes Schneider Meister Cup race held by the New England Ski Museum every March, but after obtaining the 2009 Schneider Cup race results from Bethanne Graustein, Kathy Badger, Stacey Sprague and other local ski officials through FB, they noticed that the date on the top of the page was Dec. 31, 2009.
So, NOT the Hannes Schneider Meister Cup, but in fact, the Schneider Cup presented for junior racers that December by the New Hampshire Alpine Racing Association.
Either way, whether Schneider Cup or Schneider Meister Cup, it makes for a good story, showing how social media can connect people from Florida to Mount Washington Valley.
Playing a key role in the unraveling of the mystery was Nora Mulkern Bean, general manager of the Shannon Door Pub in Jackson.
Nora’s parents, Tom and Tess, formerly owned a condo in Naples, Fla., and so she stays in touch with goings on in the Sunshine State. She happened to notice Turner’s post on the “I Love Fort Myers” Facebook page about finding the trophy on the south end of Fort Myers Beach.
Nora noticed it while skiing at a Mountain Meisters weekly race a few weeks ago.
“I asked Kathy Badger, Dougie MacDonald and Bethanne Graustein (all with NHARA connections) and we were able to get the results called up from that (2009) race,” Nora said.
That led the Sun to contact Turner for her Florida side of the story.
“My friend, Don Harris, came down for a visit in mid-February from Chicago,” emailed Turner, “and we went to look at a house that another friend of ours rents every year on the south end of Ft. Myers Beach.
“While we were taking pics, Don saw something shiny in the sand next to the driveway. He dug it up and we thought we should post it on Facebook. We were curious about the owner and how it came to southwest Florida. After posting, Nora reached out immediately and she reposted.”
Because the trophy didn’t indicate whether it was for a girl or a boy, Graustein reached out to the two possible J4 second-place winners from that 2009 race — William Kannegieser for the boys and Alexandra Mitchell for the girls, both skiing for Gould Academy of Bethel, Maine.
When contacted, neither said they had any ties to Florida, and like everyone else, had no idea how the trophy, if it was theirs, ended up on the beach there in Fort Myers.
Turner told the story from there.
“Ted found me — messaging me that one of his daughter’s coaches (Bethanne) had gotten hold of them saying that the trophy was found.
“He checked his trophy shelf (at his home in Intervale) and said that trophy was the only year missing,” said Turner.
Mitchell — who owns a home on Intervale Cross Road in Intervale in addition to living in Essex, Mass., where he has a charter fishing business and who in winter works parttime on the ski patrol at Wildcat — called the Sun on Thursday from South Carolina, where he and family are fixing up a townhouse for daughter Alex, now 25, in Goose Creek. She is set to graduate with a nursing degree from the University of South Carolina and is readying for her new hospital job.
Riding in the same car, Alex joined in on the call.
“For that particular Schneider Cup race,” her father said, “we had to leave Cranmore early because there was a bad snowstorm and we had to get her back to school (at Gould Academy, in Bethel, Maine). An associate was to pick it up for us, but for one reason or another, we never did get it to our knowledge.”
“I think it’s pretty neat that someone found it from what was churned up by Hurricane Ian,” added Alex.
Come Sunday, Turner’s friend Bob Harris is going to deliver the trophy at long last to Alex and her boyfriend in Charleston, S.C., as Bob is departing on a cruise ship from there after he drives to Charleston from Turner’s home in Naples — thus bringing the tale to a close. Not a message in a bottle, but intriguing nonetheless — yet another Schneider story.
SCHNEIDER MEISTER CUP: Ponder all of that as skiers prepare for this “Bend Zee Knees” Schneider Cup weekend’s festivities at Cranmore, highlighted today by the opening ceremonies at 9:15 a.m. Featured will be a vintage fashion ski show at 2 p.m. open to the public, a silent auction and Bavarian oompah music all day.
On Sunday, ski historian E. John B. Allen will speak at the Eastern Slope Inn at 9 a.m. on his book, “Traveling the Old Ski Tracks of New England.” For more, go to skimuseum.org.
SKI REPORT: Quite simply, the skiing is the best of the season, with all areas pretty much 100 percent open, including Attitash, Black, Cranmore, King Pine and Wildcat and the same is true of our touring centers: Bear Notch Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center, Bretton Woods Nordic Center, Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center, Jackson Ski Touring, MWV Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center, the Reserve at King Pine and Believe in Books Literacy Foundation’s 100 Acre Wood. Go to skinh.com for the latest event and condition updates.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we salute all Pisceans, including Kerri Chute Grout and King Pine’s Andrew Mahoney (today); Julie Santuccio Cummings (3-13); Greg Tsoules and Sean Doucette (3-14); Julie Rivers (3-15); Conway Town Manager Johnny Eastman, Doug MacDonald, musician Al “the Rev” Shafner and artist Rik Phillips (3-16); and Mary Vigeant, Lisa Marino Surette, American Legion Post 46 Commander Dan Macleod and State Rep. Chris McAleer (all on St. Patrick’s Day, 3-17).
ST. PAT’S: The Shannon Door Pub is presenting its annual kids St. Paddy’s Day Parade and Egg Hunt at Black Mountain on Sunday, March 12 — events start at 11 a.m. Details can be found at blackmt.com.
The Shannon Door holds its St. Pat’s Locals’ Preview March 16, opening at 4 p.m.; on St. Paddy’s Day, doors open at 1 p.m. Marty Quirk performs at both events.
The Red Parka Pub Challenge Cup will be held back at Attitash on St. Paddy’s Day, so this ought to make for a wicked fun Friday for racers and spectators alike.
LASTLY, don’t forget to spring your clocks ahead an hour at 2 a.m. Sunday. Spring is just around the bend March 20, but spring skiing is here now!
