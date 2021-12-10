WITH THIS WEEK’S snow, despite our concerns about COVID, doesn’t it get you in the holiday spirit, as it definitely is beginning to look a lot like Christmas — even though today’s predicted rain is not what we were all hoping for.
It’s good to see the scatterings of light natural stuff to add to what the snowmakers have been able to pump out so far early in the ski season.
Speaking of which, Bretton Woods had nine trails and three lifts running as of Friday heading into the weekend, and Cranmore — which opened last weekend and then closed for midweek — is reopening today for the start of daily operations and expects to have skiing and riding as well as the tubing park open with snowmaking entering Phase 2 for routes from the top.
King Pine — which is scheduled to open Dec. 17 — is also requiring masks for all indoor spaces when they are not eating or drinking.
Bear Notch has some early season complimentary conditions and Bretton Woods Nordic is open for snowshoeing. Great Glen Trails Outfitters is open weekends. Jackson Ski Touring, MWV Ski Touring and Snowshoeing Center, Bear Notch and the Reserve at Purity Spring are all selling season passes.
Go to SkiNH.com for more information as they are once again promoting a “Know Before You Go” policy as rules vary from area to area.
HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS: The Mountain Garden Club Holiday Boutique will be held at the North Conway Community Center in North Conway Village today, starting at 9:30 a.m.
Once the doors open, the boutique lasts until everything is gone. It usually sells out by 11:30 a.m., so come early.
As always, the “halls” will be decked with a selection of seasonal decorations, ornaments and holiday gifts, all made by the garden club members. We’re told that several new items will be featured this year — fairy houses for indoors or out and hand-painted wooden sleighs, sleds and candles with greens decorations.
ON SUNDAY IS is the annual holiday crafters fair and luncheon from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Snowvillage Inn in Eaton. Among the crafters will be Sunshine Daydream Farm’s hand-dyed yarns and felted items; Jinnkeeper Jen Kovach’s Garden Dreams soaps, lotions and CBD oils; Beth Griffin’s organic chocolates; Heidi Glavin’s wood-burned Christmas ornaments, Renee’s baked creations and jewelry by Jesse Mixer.
Best of all they’ll be featuring Julia Hendricksen’s famous (and fabulous) Hungarian mushroom soup. For more information, call the inn at (603) 447-2818.
I HEADED OUT TO Stone Mountain Arts Center last Sunday to check out their employee craft fair. Among the truly unique items I got to behold were bird feeders that featured inverted wine bottles that were full of bird seed, created by T.J. and Jen Leach of Fryeburg, Maine.
I also saw proprietor Carol Noonan’s collection of lamps that are available for “adoption” as a fundraiser for SMAC — unbeknownst to me, Carol in addition to being a fabulous singer and musician loves unusual antique lamps. If you agreed to buy, er, adopt one, Carol gives you a tour of SMAC’s closely shielded Green Room, where all the performers hang out before their shows (I got to go into those secretive confines once to interview Aztec Two-Step’s Rex Fowler and Neil Shulman and it was pretty cool, seeing the record player, the pool table and more).
Great to see old friend Susie Whalen and staff as I made the rounds. SMAC presents a holiday dinner tonight in the Queen Post Cafe; comedian Bob Marley in a sold-out show Dec. 17; and its fun Stone Mountain LIVE Christmas Shows Dec. 17 and 18 (there are tickets left for the 17th ,but the 18th is sold out). Looking ahead to New Year’s Eve, Peter Wolf and the Midnight Travelers return Dec. 31 — get your tickets while they last!.
For more, go to stonemountainartscenter.com or call the box office at (207) 935-7292.
LIKE THE SMAC Christmas shows, another highlight of the season takes place tonight, Dec. 11, at the Little White Church in Eaton with pianist Dana Cunningham and cellist Max Dyer.
Eaton town columnist and fan Nancy Williams writes there were a few tickets left for tonight’s show but Sunday’s matinee is sold out.
Seating capacity is limited to 100; masks and proof of vaccination required at the door. Go to Dana’s website (danacunningham.com) to purchase tickets for this always soulfully beautiful way to get into the holiday spirit.
IT’S ANOTHER BLUE SUNDAY: I stopped by the always happenin’ Red Parka Pub in beautiful downtown Glen last Sunday night and enjoyed hearing the music of the Bonnie Raitt-like Erin Harpe and the Delta Swingers.
They were fantastic, showing why Erin has been nominated as “Blues Artist of the Year” by the Boston Music Awards (the Delta Swingers won the award in 2014 but this year it’s just Erin who has been nominated). They even played kazoos on some of the songs. For more, go to erinharpe.com.
This Sunday, Dec. 12, George and Terry O’Brien and staff will welcome back the Juke Joint Devils of Portland with music from 5-8:30 p.m. The Red Parka tonight is featuring a Rolling Stones tribute band, Nasty Habits from 8-11 p.m. Start (and mask) me up!
KUDOS TO EVERYONE who bought tickets to vote for their favorite tree in the Festival of Trees held at Settlers Green the past two weekends. John Colbath, chair of Carroll County Retired Senior Volunteer Program that presented it, says it was a great success at its new location at Settlers Green.
I spoke with John and RSVP executive director/fellow Conway Selectman Mary Seavey at the event and both saluted the work of marketing and events coordinator Laura Lemieux of Settlers Green in helping to make it such a success.
I am happy to report that as I write this, I am sitting at home in the glow of my “White Christmas Tree” that I won in the drawing. It won in the “Small” category and was created by Jacquelyn Carey Scaletti, Mary’s sister.
DOLE, NESMITH FAREWELLS: We bid adieu to the late Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kansas) and former Monkees guitarist Mike Nesmith, both of whom we lost this week. I recall that when I interviewed the senator at the Christmas Farm Inn during his 1996 presidential run, he told me, "In my day, the word 'compromise' was not a dirty word." We could use more of that these crazy days, couldn't we? And as for the Monkees, didn't we all love them when we were kids?
CRT FUNDRAISER: Martha Leich tells us that the Cranmore Race Team will hold a fundraiser at Ledge Brewing Co. in Intervale on Dec. 18 from 6-10 p.m. Musical entertainment will be provided by the band Local Drama (Carl Iacozili, Mattie Burkett and others). Raffles, an auction and food from 302 Route Smokehouse will be available. Donations accepted at the door. For more information, go to cranmoreraceteam.com.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we say ho, ho, ho to one and all good elves, including Ginia Nossiff Gaudreault, Everest summiter and “The Third Pole” author Mark Synnott , Ben Russell and Sharon Surette, (12-11); Cannon’s Greg Keeler of Madison (12-12); artist Chris Muzerall, former SAU 9 Superintendent Carl Nelson, Carlotta Girouard and musician Erin Bott (12-13); Chuck Broomhall, Kevin Killourie and Joe Fay (12-14); Debbie Eastman, the Wentworth’s Doug Ward (12-15); North Country Cares’ Holly Sares and Stefan Karnopp (12-16); Alison Purnell, Carrie Hale and Mud Bowl MWV Hogs Hall of Famer Rickie Tibbetts (12-17); and all others.
SEE YOU out on the shopping and ski trails!
