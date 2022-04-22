COLD RIVER RADIO FANS ... the news you’ve been waiting for: The 10th anniversary season of the COVID-disrupted variety show returns live to Mountain Top Music Center’s restored Majestic Theatre this Sunday night, continuing Conway Village’s renaissance and reawakening.
The season kickoff show will feature host Jonathan Sarty, the stellar Cold River Radio Band, blues diva headliner Toni Lynn Washington and her band; award-winning author Annie Hartnett; comedian Elizabeth Hurley Winifred in the local music spotlight; the Obs’ Dr. Peter Crane; and special guest guitarist Mike Mele (whom Jonathan says will be sitting in with the Cold River Band and Toni Lynn’s group — he’ll be filling in for musical director/woodwinds player Mike Sakash with the as Mike is in New York City with the Fryeburg Academy Jazz Band this weekend).
“We’re looking pretty good with just over 100 tickets sold as of today, with more expected as we head to Sunday,” said Sarty when we spoke Friday.
Jonathan said all of this season’s shows will also be live-streamed so for those who remain wary about going into large gatherings, out of COVID caution, patrons will be able to still show their support and enjoy the entertainment.
Jonathan said for a show to make money, they need at least 125 people per event.
Held in the past at the Believe in Books’ Theater in the Wood, the move to the Majestic was tried last September for the first Cold River show since the pre-COVID days of 2019.
“We know we have a lot of loyal Cold River fans from Jackson, Bartlett and Intervale, so we will see whether they feel this is too far for them — I have spoken with A.O. Lucy (of the Believe in Books Foundation) about possibly doing some shows at Theater in the Wood, so we’ll see,” said Jonathan, who added how appreciative he is of the support the community has given to the series over the past 10 years.
“I really want this to continue, so we’ll take a look at the end of the year and see where we stand. ... It was definitely a big decision to reinvent ourselves and adapt to unpredictability of the new nature of public assembly in these pandemic times.
“But,” added Jonathan, who has continued to perform solo at the Red Parka and the Wildcat Tavern as well as at other venues, while also working days as a contractor, “I have never been involved in a more rewarding and meaningful musical project than the Cold River Radio Show, and I would do it the rest of my life if the support is there.”
The actual 10th anniversary show is set for Aug. 12, when Acoustic Nuisance (Simon Crawford, Kevin Dolan, and Davey and Becky Armstrong) will play their Celtic classics.
Shows are also planned for June 12, Oct. 11 and Dec. 11. For ticket and show information, go to coldriverradio.com and be sure to tune in on Sundays at 9 a.m. to WMWV 93.5-FM for taped shows.
For tickets, go to coldriverradio.com. Hope to see you all there.
AL HOSPERS JAZZ: The Majestic Cafe — the cool new gathering spot for appreciative music listeners at the front of the Mountain Top Music venue at the Majestic — hosted another great show last Friday night, April 15, when series host/revered bassist Al Hospers jammed with his friend, acclaimed North Shore jazz/R&B saxophonist Henley Douglas before an appreciative audience.
The Mike Hathaway Quartet was to perform last night, and Jon Shain and FJ Ventre are up next on April 29.
UKRAINE FUNDRAISER: Just a reminder, the Red Parka Steakhouse and Pub in Glen with the aid of the local band Diana’s Bath Salts is helping the people of war-ravaged Ukraine with a fundraiser that kicked off Friday and continues tonight.
Paul Kirsch of Diana’s Bath Salts says the band is doing a matching donation challenge that they have already started online and through which they are going to match the first $1,000 in donations they receive that weekend.
Terry O’Brien, co-owner/manager of the Red Parka, says the restaurant will offer Ukrainian dinner specials tonight, with 10 percent of all sold going to the World Central Kitchen. They also are selling raffle tickets for $5 each, with many items donated by local businesses and a grand prize of dinner for 10 at the Red Parka.
In other local Ukrainian efforts, Natalya Robinson, manager of COACH at Settlers Green in North Conway, and from Ukraine, told the Sun Tuesday their drive to gather items for the people of Ukraine has been “very successful.”
For more about the Red Parka events, call (603) 383-4344 or go to redparkapub.com. For information about the COACH efforts, call Robinson at (603) 356-3295.
OUTDOOR MUSIC: Rek-lis is at Tuckerman Brewing Garden Stage today, and Becca Deschenes of Rek-lis and Rafe Matregrano are on the acoustic stage Sunday. Rafe’s new band with Simon Crawford and Dan Parkhurst, Generations, debuted at Ledge Brewing last Satureay.
BYRNNE BROTHERS: The amazing Byrnne Brothers family Celtic group returns to the Shannon Door Pub Sunday, April 24. Such talent!
LOOKING AHEAD TO summer, Sarty tells me he is once again working with Wildcat Inn and Tavern owner Stu Dunlop on a monthly series of outdoor dinner/music shows, including a July 3 double header that will feature blues diva Diane Blue and charismatic blues harmonica star James Montgomery.
The show will end just as Jackson’s fireworks get underway, so that sounds like a fun way to celebrate Independence Day, one day early.
And Kimball and Neysa Packard tell me they’ve got another great lineup in store for the Farmstand Bed and Breakfast’s Feel the Barn series in Tamworth, highlighted by Chris Smither July 17; Aztec Two-Step 2.0 Aug. 7 and the triumphant return to the stage of the valley’s beloved and determined Alana MacDonald, formerly of Devonsquare Aug. 28. Alana has overcome serious health challenges and we’re all very glad she will be back on stage after having had to cancel last summer’s planned show.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we give shout-outs to Sharon Wroblewski of the Pope Memorial Library board. Prudence Smith, Gail McClure and Sandy Hall (4-24); Ski the Whites’ Andrew Drummond, Bob Pletschke, the Conway Brown Church’s Anne Getchell and Leah Valladares (4-26); Julia King and Jon Hill (4-27); Bob Schrader, Conway Public Library’s Tessa Narducci, Saralyn Rice, TD Bank’s Allen Gould and youth baseball enthusiast /Realtor Bill Jones (4-29).
HERE’S TO A great spring April vacation week. Meanwhile, many valley people have gone to points south, soaking up the sun in Florida, while a few of my friends have gone to Venice and other European locales —and then there’s always Tuck’s spring skiing for those staying at home in the valley (for condition updates, go to mountwashingtonavalanchecenter.org). As for mask policies, as COVID variants continue to make their unwelcome appearance, your faithful scribe continues to wear his when indoors, thanks.
CRANMORE, FOREVERMORE: And lastly, I hope everyone had a chance to bid adieu to Cranmore’s tired, old base lodge facilities.
A pigeon family was riding it out through much of the work when I visited earlier in the week, but after their roost was dislodged from the original base lodge Wednesday, I was happy to observe they had already adapted and found a new home under the eaves of the nearby Ticket Haus.
Like the pigeons, we’re sure that the ghosts of Cranmore’s legends won’t stray far away, either. Thanks for the memories ... and onward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.