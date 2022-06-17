CONWAY — The Mt. Washington Valley Farmers’ Market is back for a second year on the grounds of the North Conway Community Center, starting Tuesday, June 21, the first day of summer.
Carrie Burkett, executive director of the North Conway Community Center, and a board member of the Mount Washington Valley Farmers’ Market, notes that hours are 4-7 p.m. (3-6 p.m. after Labor Day) and they will run every Tuesday through Oct. 11, with the market starting a week earlier and going a week later than last year.
Carrie said they are expecting to have 24-27 vendors and music will also be once again be featured, with the entertainment list so far to include Candie Tremblay, Katherine Rhoda, Colin Hart, Mary and Daniel Mertschand, Lilly Innella (musicians interested in performing may go to mwvfarmersmarket.org or email mwvfarmersmarket@gmail.com for info on how to get signed up).
They’re making it more accessible, especially to people who have S.N.A.P. (the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program).
The farmers’ market board has hired a market manager this year, Hope Batcheller.
They also look forward to having UNH extension nutrition connections teacher Joy Gagnon the first week to serve the role of what Carrie described as a “market buddy” to help orient newcomers to the market and how to use their SNAP benefits and their EBT (electronic benefits transfer) cards to get tokens to be used for food items at the market.
“We’re really trying to do more outreach this year,” said Carrie. “The goal is really about food equity and supporting local businesses.”
Non-profits are featured each week.
Prepared food vendors include: Global Grindz/Peaks Shave Ice, Pours and Petals, Dave's Gourmet Kettle Corn and hand shaker lemonades, Tin Can Co (crepes), Sōl Kitchen, Trails End Ice Cream, Lucy's Ice Cream and Kimberly’s Gluten Free Kitchen.
Participating vendors include Highwater Farm, True North Naturals, Loons Point Honeybees, Waxing Moon Gardens, Grand View Farm, Joy's Kitchen, White Mountain Forager, Simple Wheys Farm, Stonehill Lavender, Plaid Rabbit CBD, Uphill Farm, Good Buddy Farm & Flower, Jessiwayne Farm, Petite Cherie Sweets & Treats, Good Bread, Brooks Family Sugar House, Rams Farm, Moulton Ridge Farm, Naylen and Paugus Brook Farm and for alcohol products, Tamworth Distilling, Tuckerman Brewing and Alpine Garden Winery.
Non-food vendors are Ikigai Jewelry, JoGibson Studio, Hanna Lucy Art/ Hanna's Hats, bILY, Slippery Bricks Soap and Karen Eisenberg Designs.
See you at the market!
THERE’S JOHN EASTMAN — and then there’s OUR Johnny Eastman:
As an Eastman, it has been troubling to hear all the press about John Eastman, the legal aide to the former occupant of the White House who allegedly advised him how to overturn the legal results of the 2020 election.
He is not doing any of us Eastmans proud, suffice it to say.
But then there is our Johnny Eastman, who was saluted by the community at the Marshall Gym last Saturday evening for his 32 years of service to the Conway Parks and Recreation Department, as he steps up come Aug. 1 to succeed retiring Town Manager Tom Holmes.
As Lloyd Jones reported in the Sun earlier this week, selectmen surprised Johnny with a sign, naming the site of the Conway Community Building that formerly served as the home of the Rec Department the “Johnny R. Eastman Park,” which comprises the Dick O’Brien Field and new pickleball courts.
Well-deserved!
If you were unable to attend, Valley Vision has been airing its coverage of the well-attended celebration, with the show to re-air tonight at 9 p.m. on Channel 3 and again at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. If you missed the celebration, be sure to tune in.
IN OTHER VALLEY get-togethers, Tuckerman Brewing Company hosted a very successful fundraiser last Saturday afternoon to create a culinary scholarship in honor of late "Mad Food Genius" Jim Davis of the Sunrise Shack. Fred Nemeth, Jim’s partner, Krissy Fraser and friends helped to present the event, along with Jim’s children, Emily and Ben.
Similarly, on Sunday night, everyone turned out to raise funds at the Shannon Door Pub for valley resident John “Flash” Flaschner, who is battling ALS. Kudos to all who worked on both benefits.
FLAG DAY: Kudos to American Legion Posts 46 of Conway and 95 of North Conway for their efforts on Flag Day this past June 14. I'm told they collected and disposed of 800 tattered and otherwise unusable American flags on Tuesday.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we salute one and all, including: George Cleveland (6-13, belatedly); and to all others, including Howard Stanten, Alexis Brochu and Tara Viscardi (today); travel agent Gayle Baker, rocker Eric Mordaunt and Chuck Sutton (6-19); former chef Rick Spencer and historical novelist Olga Morrill (6-20); Conway Selectman John Colbath, Joy Tarbell, Debbie Lennon, Elsie Limmer and veteran ski instructor Donna Dawson (6-21); Cindy Fowler Gslee (6-22) and Fryeburg Fair publicist/photographer Rachel Andrews Damon and Steve Miller (6-24).
IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS, due to schedule conflicts, I was not able to attend the second in a series of four Josh and Darin Variety Shows at the Majestic last Saturday, but co-host Josh Snell reports there were about 50 people who attended and that it was yet another fun night, with all proceeds benefiting Jen’s Friends. Upcoming shows are set for July 23 and Aug. 13.
I also had to miss last Sunday’s second in a series of Cold River Radio Shows at the Majestic, but Sun colleague Terry Leavitt says it was a wonderful night of entertainment, featuring the Silks from Providence, R.I.; comedian Jim Collition, award-winning author Bruce Robert Coffin, and Local Spotlight Singer/Songwriter, and future Berklee College of Music student, Willow Carter. Host Jonathan Sarty and the Cold River Radio Band also welcomed special guest host Laura Knoy of NHPR’s The Exchange.
For updates on future shows, go to coldriverradio.com and be sure to tune in Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. to WMWV 93.5-FM for taped recordings of past shows.
IN OTHER MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS, the Riley Parkhurst Project is outdoors at Tuckerman Brewing today and Shark Martin is there June 19, both from 3-6 p.m.; Diana’s Bath Salts are at Ledge Brewing Company from 6-9 p.m. today and at the Red Parka on June 24; and the Soggy Po Boys are at the Majestic tonight, and the EchoTones are at the Red Parka, also tonight (the blistering Memphis Lightning is there June 25 and for Blue Sunday June 26).
The Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn in Bridgton, meanwhile, is featuring “Songs from Here” tonight — it’s described as a “new initiative intended to connect poets, composers, and performers in Maine, to promote local talent and foster a greater sense of community across creative disciplines.”
Don’t miss Jon Stetson, “America’s Master Mentalist,” on his return to Kimball and Neysa Packard’s Feel the Barn concert series at the Farmstand in Chocorua June 26.
HAVE A GREAT weekend and have a Happy Father’s Day (really — now that I got the right weekend!).
I say that because I inexplicably somehow jumped the gun in last weekend’s column, getting a bit ahead of myself, as reader and friend Kathy Bennett let me know that I was a week early — which was a first for this always late reporter. So, again: Congrats to all dads, now that Father's Day is really here!
