CONWAY — Ready for your turkey yet?
I got not one but two tastes of the season Thursday and Friday, as the Gibson Center for Senior Services offered two days of turkey dinners in preparation of the upcoming Thanksgiving.
I got mine to go from the Gibson Center's Kristen Santuccio but saw that the Sprague Dining Room was packed both days as I said hello to friends such as Mark Hounsell and Gary Smith.
The menu prepared by Chef Dave Blodgett and served by holiday-costumed volunteers featured roast turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, cornbread stuffing, peas and onions, cranberry sauce and a fruit cup. For $3 per meal plus donations, how could you go wrong?
As one departing patron said following his meal, “I’m gonna go home and take a nap!”
I did not have that napping luxury, given deadlines, but thoroughly enjoyed both meals reheated at home while I cranked out my stories from my home office.
LEGION FEAST: Looking ahead to next Thursday, the actual holiday, American Legion Post 46 will once again be hosting its free dinner from 1:30-5 p.m. at the post at 47 Tasker Hill Road in Conway.
New Post 46 Commander Dan Macleod tells me that people who can’t make it are urged to call (603) 447-3927 by Wednesday to reserve a delivered meal.
“We’d appreciate it if people order those meals-to-go by Wednesday. We’ll be making deliveries from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day for those who can’t make it, and then at 1:30 we will open the Legion doors and serve meals until people stop coming to the door till 5 p.m.,” said Dan.
The meals will be delivered by members of the Post, the Auxiliary, Ossipee Rotary, church groups and other volunteers.
I stopped by the Legion to shoot photos there last year and was amazed at the amount of food the Legion members and volunteers prepared, as well as the great gathering of community members who came to the event.
I asked for an account of how much food it takes to prepare the 400 meals, and this is the report Dan and others gave me: 40 turkeys, 350 pounds of potatoes, 40 pounds of corn, 50 pounds of carrots and 150 pounds of butternut squash.
“We start roasting the turkeys Monday evening, four at a time,” said Bill Hill.
KUDOS TO ALL you great folks who donated checks and cash to this year’s Mount Washington Radio Group and Vaughan Community Service Inc. Foodless Food Drive, held from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. in Wednesday’s sloppy mixture of snow, followed by rain.
I stopped by the Vaughan Food Pantry and chatted with Brian Smith of North Country Fair Jewelers, along with disc jockeys Rich Gray and Annie Provenzano as well as news director George Cleveland, sales representative Jeannie Cafarelli and Clay Groves of Magic 104 as well as senior account executive Shannon Houde and station owner Greg Frizzell. Great to see everyone getting into the spirit of the season.
More funds were donated Thursday and Friday, with the total as of Friday morning standing at $19,660, according to very grateful Vaughan Community Service Inc. Administrator Jennifer Perkins.
She will leverage the donations to buy food at the New Hampshire Food Bank, doubling or tripling the buying power.
Donations can still be made by sending a check to: Vaughan Community Services, Inc. P.O. Box 401, North Conway, N.H. 03860.
FRIENDS paid tribute to late animal lover Dorothy Lindblade at First Church of Christ, Congregational on Wednesday morning.
A highlight was the beautiful performances by the choir, led by director Anne Polak, and featuring Penny Robinson, Pastor Gerry Tilton, Dick Goss, Dan Jones, Dick Altenbern, Muriel Magg and Dr. Charles Taylor, accompanied by still-mountain-climbing organist Floyd Corson, 91, who continues to amaze all with his vigor and spirit — and astounding God-given musical talent.
Our condolences to Carl, former general manager of the Red Jacket during the heyday of the Volvo International years, and a longtime community leader, hospitality professor and historian. Dorothy’s sharp sense of humor and kind spirit were lauded by all, including Lay Minister Gerry Tilton, the Rev. Eric N. Lindblade, Jr. and fellow Carroll County Kennel Club member and friend Rachelle Porter.
A PERSONAL FOND memory of Dorothy goes back to when she and Carl asked if I could come photograph the Carroll County Kennel Club Show at Hussey Field when I worked for The Mountain Ear. I told them that might be tough, as alas, that was Mud Bowl Weekend — but after they said it would only take a few minutes, I agreed, and made a mad dash over from Hog Coliseum during halftime to the dog show.
I was in such a rush it did not occur to me that my torn jeans were covered in mud. When I arrived at the entrance to the dog show, I asked a tweed-blazer clad, Sherlock Holmes lookalike at the gate where the awards ceremonies were taking place — you can imagine the look of disdain he gave me, looking down his nose as if I had crawled out from some deep lagoon (to which I imagined he hoped I would return soon!).
Nevertheless, he pointed me in the right direction, where I met up with Dorothy and Carl, and the winners and their dogs — and unlike the guy at the gate, they were fine with my appearance, and appreciated my making the effort, as they understood I was on a tight schedule. A true clash of two worlds as any I’ve ever seen in this valley, where there’s always a lot going on, especially on a busy fall weekend!
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we send a Happy Gobble Gobble out to one and all, including longtime ski race official Anna McIntyre and avid Boston sports fan Maryanne Dunfey (today); Susan Hoople and engineer Josh McAllister, (11-20); vocalist Emy Holden (11-21); my fellow community gardener Jenna McGarrity and Ellen Guilford (11-23); Barbara Hoyt Graham and Deb Roberts (11-24) and May Kelley’s Sunday afternoon Celtic bodhran percussionist Elaine Ryan.
LAST WEEKEND'S Bring a Friend event at Settlers Green was amazing to experience first-hand, with food trucks, street performers, musical entertainment by a dj and throngs of costumed shoppers (one group was dressed in matching tutus; others in elf outfits, to name as few). Kudos to Laura Lemieux of Settlers Green/OVP Management and all the store staff for what they do to creatively market the valley and to kick off the holiday shopping season in style. It boosts the entire valley's economy, not just Settlers Green's, in what used to be slower season.
NICE TO SEE the snow. The snowguns are doing their thing, so keep your ski tips cross as we head toward local openings. Laurel Smith and friends I saw took to Great Glen Trails Wednesday on the thin cover to test out their gear. The snow's arrival came in time for the Boston Snowbound Expo, taking place Nov. 19-20 at Hynes Convention Center, which always helps to get everyone excited for the season.
Bretton Woods is opening today with the Zephyr High-speed Quad servicing Rangeview to start, and additional lifts and trails to open as snowmaking continues.
HAVE a great Thanksgiving, and count your blessings — with a special thanks for gravy. Pass more down the table, please!
