CONWAY — Skaters can rejoice in knowing that the Ham Ice Arena — known for two decades as the “coolest place in town” in summer — is set to reopen Monday, Aug. 2, after its usual spring shutdown.
The arena closed the last weekend in April and come Monday ought to be ready to go. The ice sheet was being hosed down Thursday morning by rink manager Dave “Woody” Woodbury when this hockey-loving reporter stopped by. Helping Woodbury were assistant manager Mike Boivin, Kerri DeAngelis and Connor Finn.
“We turned on the compressors a week ago last Thursday, and it took the weekend to bring the floor temperature down to 17 degrees,” said Woody, a talented hockey player and former Attitash employee who brings a great talent for web design and marketing to his post at the valley’s only indoor ice arena. After the temp dropped, Woody said he and his crew sprayed water to create an ice sheet of a depth of 1/8 of an inch.
The ice painting company, RSG (Rink Service Group, LLC of Epping) next painted the ice sheet white, after which they added the Kennett High Eagles’ logo at center ice and the sheet’s five faceoff circles. They also painted the four curling lanes and ice “houses” (which to me always look like British Spitfire emblems, but I digress — the MWV Curling Club, by the way, will restart its events come fall: go to mwvcurling.org for the scoop).
The arena first opened in December 1998 after a community effort led by first rink manager Darrell Umlah, the late Thad Thorne and others.
The arena has an ongoing $250,000 matching “Repair and Replace” capital campaign, launched by a pledge by an anonymous donor two years ago before the challenges of COVID-19. Asked for an update, Woody said, “We’ve made great progress but we’re $66,000 short of our goal — so we appreciate the support.”
The good news is that after replacing the 20-year old chiller last year the arena is in good physical shape, according to Woody.
All public sports facilities are keeping a wary eye out for the latest on COVID-19 from the state and the Centers for Disease Control. Last season, the Ham required screening, using a pre-screening online system.
“It’s there for us if we need to reinstitute it,” said Woody. “We are continuing to monitor all universal guidelines.”
Public skating is on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday, 3:30-5 p.m., and weekends, noon-1:30 p.m.; stick-and-puck is Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30-5 p.m., and weekends, 1:45-3:15 p.m.
The coed league — which has six teams — is on Thursdays, starting Aug. 5. The women’s league, held Mondays and the open league, slated for Tuesdays, won’t start until September.
The Ham is hosting a 3-on-3 camp, a Kennett High Hockey youth hockey camp coached by KHS Coach Mike Lane with the help of Justin Frechette, Dan Lucchetti, goalie coach Mike Deyak and former KHS standout Kenzie Murphy.
(Coach Lane has brought the Eagles to the Frozen Four 12 out of 14 years as head coach, winning five state Division III championships and amassing an impressive record of 195-71-8).
For more information, call (603) 447-5886 or go to hamarena.com.
GOODBYE WET JULY: Local weather observer Ed Bergeron said as of Friday morning, his weather station on West Side Road in North Conway had recorded 8.39 inches of rain in July, just shy of the record of 9 inches and “at least two times the average for July,” he told “Morning Weather Show” host Roy “the Skiing DJ” Prescott at 7:45 a.m. on WMWV 93.5-FM Friday morning.
Brian Fitzgerald, outreach and education coordinator for the Mount Washington Observatory, reported that their weather station on Pine Street in North Conway Village had received 7.75 inches as of 8 a.m. Friday, compared to the 30-year normal total of 2.66 inches for the month.
I think despite the drought of the early summer, we are all hoping that August will bring some sunshine — even though I have to admit, my garden plot at Russ and Joan Lanoie’s and daughter Jennie Blair’s community garden off Tasker Hill Road in Madison is going nuts with all of this rain.
If anyone needs romaine lettuce, give me a holler as I’ve got plenty!
THE PREDICTED HEAVY RAIN CAUSED the cancellation of Arts Jubilee’s planned third show of the season at Cranmore on Thursday, which was to feature John Davidson and the New Legacy Swing Band.
The night’s fireworks have been postponed until next Thursday’s show by the Eagles tribute band, 7 Bridges. Riley Parkhurst will open that show at 6 p.m.
IN OUTDOOR MUSIC this weekend, Tuckerman Brewing Co. of Conway has Crush: A Tribute to the Dave Matthews Band today and Lazy River Riders on Sunday, both from 3-6 p.m. Tuckerman Brewing has local favorites Shark Martin on Aug. 6 from 4-7 p.m.
Ledges Brewing, meanwhile, in Intervale has Lazy River Riders today outdoors and the all-female band Catwolf on Aug. 6.
BLUES DIVA DIANE BLUE and her All Star Band continue the Wildcat Tavern’s Garden Stage Dinner Concert Series tonight, with two dinner seatings/performances at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Go to wildcattavern.com for more information.
THE SUNSET CONCERT series continues at Theater in the Wood on Fridays, with the Big Takeover Reggae band playing Aug. 6. For more, go to believeinbooks.org/sunset-concert-series.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we salute one and all, including Dulcie Heiman (belatedly, 5-28) and Pony Rice (also belatedly, 7-21) — I saw them both at the fun John Davidson lunchtime performance at the Gibson Center for Senior Services Tuesday and they both informed me that I had left them out — again!
In other greetings, we wish happy birthdays to: Sandy Ruka, Donna Dolan and Nancy Ray (today); former Cranmore general manager and now formerly operator of the Big Pickle (now 27 North) and Realtor Marilyn Miller, Jerry Garcia, landscape artist Linda Gray, Ted Sares, Anthony Lahout and yours truly (all 8-1); Elizabeth Eastman, Joan Wrigley, World Pro Skiing’s Kevin Clarke (8-2); writer Kevin Early (8-3); Suzanne Anderson, Tracy Barker Digo, the White Mountain Hotel and Resort’s Carol Sullivan, and Kim Lamond (8-4); Teena Kulakowski, Bill Rice (8-5); Mount Washington Avalanche Center director Frank Carus, the Saco District’s Joe Gill and MWV Rec Path finance co-chair Ted Wroblewski (8-6); the MWV Adult Day Care Center’s Karen Albert, Jackie Sparks, Alexa Kimberly-Bryant (8-7); state Rep. Anita Burroughs (8-8); and Kelly Bailey, Sara Young-Knox, Cranmore Snowsports School instructor Dave Bartlett, rock star landscaper Bill Scheid and Jean Melczarek (8-9) and all others.
OFF TO THE SEACOAST: I’ll be on break next week, hopefully taking in some reading on the coast but maybe coming back to see the local music shows. Have a great week — and thanks to all the readers who wrote me after they read last Saturday’s feature story on the lost logging village of Livermore. We’ll have some good follow-ups to share in the coming weeks!
