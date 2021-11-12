GOT YOUR SHOPPER ORANGE ON today?
Just as November used to be known just for deer-hunting season, for the past 21 years it’s been known for annual shopper season, to be celebrated with all the appropriate bargain-hunting sharp-shooting zest today at Settlers Green’s “Bring a Friend” with tons of events going on in sales tax-free New Hampshire.
“We’re expecting it to be very good,” said Laura Lemieux, Settlers Green’s marketing and events coordinator, when we spoke earlier this week for a story about the borders for Canadian and other international travel being opened up by the Biden administration.
“I think we’ll see more family groups than we did last year when the pandemic kept the groups away. I think people feel safer to be coming, with groups comprised of people from different households,” said Laura, noting that Settlers kicked it all off last weekend but that the fun continues today and Sunday.
“We’re bringing back the 1,000-shopping-bag giveaway Saturday morning (today, at 9 a.m.). I think the message out there nationally is to shop early due to the supply chain issues. But our inventory at our stores is good so I think it’s going to be a lot of fun, as it always is,” said Laura, who’s become a seasoned pro in her several years now at Settlers Green, learning her chops from former general manager Dot Seybold, who retired earlier this year to now serve as executive director of the non-profit Ham Foundation.
The Free Shopping Bag Giveaway has lots of coupons, and one of the bags includes a gift card for a $500 shopping spree. A Tuckerman Brewing Co. Pop-Up Beer Garden is also at Settlers today and Sunday from noon-4 p.m.
For more information, go to settlersgreen.com or call (603) 356-7031.
FOR SKIERS, THE BIG shopping highlight today is the Eastern Slope Ski Club’s 51st ESSC Ski Sale, which kicked off Friday night and continues today, 9 a.m.-noon, at the North Conway Community Center in North Conway Village.
Proceeds benefit the 1938-founded club’s Junior Program, which enables schoolchildren to learn how to alpine ski, snowboard and cross country ski.
As ESSC Vice President Lauren Hawkins told us this week, the sale features new and used gear for children and adults. Shoppers may find deals on alpine, snowboard and Nordic gear along with clothing, helmets, gloves, jackets and more.
THOSE SALES events follow the great bargain hunting that took place Monday- Thursday for the North Conway Rotary Club’s 51st annual Rotary Radio Auction, held on the airwaves of WMWV 93.5-FM from 6:05-8 p.m.
Auctioneer and local radio personality George Cleveland, news director of WMWV 93.5-FM, helped out with the final Thursday night Super Specials to bring this year’s to a close, including a one-night midweek stay at the White Mountain Hotel & Resort valued at $400 (with breakfast), going for $140 to Pam Lewis. Hats off to the club, businesses and callers for making it a big plus for the valley.
LOOKING AHEAD TO WEDNESDAY, Nov. 17, the 20th Mt. Washington Radio Group/Vaughan Community Services Community Food Drive will once again take place from 6 a.m.-6 p.m.
Like last year, due to pandemic concerns, they will not be taking food or frozen turkey donations, says Mt. Washington Radio’s Greg Frizzell, who notes that they will again be accepting cash and checks made out to Vaughan Community Services. They can use the cash and checks to leverage the donations at the New Hampshire Food Bank.
HONORING VETERANS: As Thursday’s Veterans Day ceremonies demonstrated, it’s important to remember all veterans, living and fallen alike.
It’s always poignant and powerful to pay tribute to those who have served — and, having grown up in a military family, it gives me pause to salute the contributions of my family: my late father, Class of 1942 Naval Academy graduate and World War II, Korea and Vietnam veteran Capt. Robert S. Eastman, USN-Ret. (1919-1970); my late Vietnam Silver Star-winning brother Army Capt. David L. Eastman (1943-2019); my Navy veteran brother Jonathan G. Eastman, 74, of Delaware; and two brothers-in-law, USAF veteran David Federowicz, 78, of Martha’s Vineyard and Bob Borowski, 76, of Nashua.
Kudos to Thursday’s keynote speaker in Schouler Park, Capt. Ray Gilmore, Army-Ret., who talked about what it means to be a veteran for life; and to Post 95 Commander Jim LeFebvre, past commander/master of ceremonies John Pandora and Post 46 Commander Phil Vasington, and to all who made the event such a success.
IN LIVE MUSIC, the Simon Crawford Band is outdoors at Tuckerman Brewing Co. today from 2-5 p.m. in Conway Village, and the John Butcher Blues Project is at the Wildcat Tavern in Jackson tonight.
Mountain Top Music has launched a new jazz, blues and more music series at the new Majestic Cafe in Conway Village on Fridays with sets at 7 and 8:30 p.m. Wine and beer and soda are available. Walk-ins are welcome, although reservations are available at mountaintop.ludus.com/13535. A $10 cover charge includes both sets. The Majestic requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative COVID test from all attendees over age 12. Masks are recommended. The musicians for Nov. 19 are yet to be announced, but the excellent Heather Pierson Trio will be there Nov. 26.
We’re looking forward to the reopening of the Red Parka Pub after their weeklong vacation. The pub in beautiful downtown Glen will welcome the always fantastic John Lackard Blues Band of Vermont for the next Blue Sunday on Nov. 21 from 5:30 p.m.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we salute one and all, including: Diana Cataldo and Karl Seibel (today); Kristen Santuccio (11-14); New England Ski Museum Eastern Slope Branch Downhill Diva Vicki Johnson MacDougall, musician Steve Tremblay and Gordon Wood (11-15); Gail Farrell Marrone (11-16); Mud Bowl MWV Hogs Hall of Famer/Jen’s Friends volunteer Mike Lynch and Stephanie Pavao Madden (11-17); Mary Edes and Pat Kittle (11-18); and sports fan/endurance athlete MaryAnn Dunfey (11-19).
THAT’S ALL FROM this spent radio auction bidder. After Friday’s soaker, which brought the day a lowly nickel rating on WMWV’s “Morning Weather Show” from Ed Bergeron, enjoy the weekend and see you at the Vaughan Food Drive as we all can help to make our neighbors’ Thanksgiving a little happier. Last year’s raised $23,255, so let’s all help to surpass that!
