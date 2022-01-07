CONWAY — Welcome to the end of the first week of ’22. I don’t know about you, but the first week of a new year of paying bills is always a task — remembering to write in the new year on your checks instead of ‘21.
But then, many of you probably now just pay your bills online or with automatic withdrawals. One of my New Year’s resolutions is to switch over to that time-saving way of taking care of business.
MOUNTAIN MEISTERS: Cranmore Mountain Meisters got off to its 51st season Wednesday, we’re pleased to report, as Meisters is a mainstay that ties our valley together — and given the ongoing challenges of COVID, the uproar over Vail’s handling of Attitash and Wildcat, and the political rancor over the first anniversary of the attacks on the U.S. Capitol, we can all use some positive news
Due to a change in the Sun’s printing schedule, we unfortunately can no longer hold the press for Meister results Wednesday nights. You can, however, find them online at live-timing.com or cranmore.com on the Meisters page.
I asked Kevin Hamlin, Cranmore race supervisor, to give his Week 1 commentary, with the course set by Eddie Bradley.
“The kickoff to the new season went very well,” Kevin wrote. “We got some snow showers, then a quick mist of rain. That didn’t deter anyone, and we had almost 300 racers for Day One. What made it even better was about 85 brand-new racers to the Mountain Meisters. The course held up extremely well all day and into the evening, but the fast times were mid-morning. Alec Tarberry was the only one to break into the 24-second mark and took first for the men, and Maddie Glavin was first for the women.”
He added, “There is some new Hot Jock blood this year with Kamden Burk joining and coming out of retirement as well as Kelli Macdonald (Bouthiette).”
The Pay to Play for a third run raised $275 this week for the MWV Trails Association/Rec Path. Racers can sign up through Week 3.
MEISTERS HISTORY VIDEO: I stopped by Cranmore Sunday morning to be interviewed for a Mountain Meisters video history documentary being filmed by independent videographer Josh Bogardus of Plymouth.
He said he had been working with Cranmore for a few winters and had always wanted to do a short film about Meisters. He started work on the project last year during the 50th season.
Since I have been covering the ski scene here in the valley since 1979, he wanted to interview me. I related how the program was started in 1972 as the Local Yokel Series by the late Herbert Schneider and late Steve Sherlock. As I noted in a Cranmore 50th anniversary story last January, Herbert felt it was a good way to get the guy pumping gas down on Main Street or the waitresses working in local restaurants to come on up and ski so they could then tell their customers about what was going on at North Conway’s in-town ski area.
When Sherlock left Cranmore, he took the Local Yokel name with him. It was resurrected as Mountain Meisters, said to be the longest-running citizen race series in the country.
Josh asked me what I thought Meisters did for the valley, to which I responded, “It’s about community. As top racer Steve Briggs once told me, Meisters isn’t about winning, although some people do it for that reason — it’s about seeing people you don’t see the rest of the year. So, yes, it builds community spirit, and we need that.”
For more, go to joshbogardus.com.
SNOW REPORT: It was nice to see the valley get some natural snow Friday — it was just a few inches, but it all helps. And next week ought to be a good one for snowmaking with very cold temperatures in the forecast.
My sister Jeanie and family came up from Rye to do our traditional New Year’s cross country ski at Bear Notch Ski Touring and the skiing was good early season ski touring on the trails along the Saco River. Give the Garlands a call at (603-374-2277) for the latest.
Here was an overview of conditions as of Friday, as the light snow was falling: Alpine: Black Mountain, reopening Jan. 8 with double chair and ropetow; Bretton Woods, 23 of 63 trails and five of 10 lifts; Cranmore Mountain Resort, 19 of 57 trails and three of eight lifts; and King Pine Resort, 12 of 17 trails and four of eight lifts; Martin Brodeur Duo at Trails End Jan. 8. Cross Country: Bear Notch Ski Touring 10 km with more being added daily; Bretton Woods Nordic Center, 12.8 km; Great Glen Trails, 25 km for snowshoeing and tubing hill open; call (603-466-2333) for updates on cross country and SnowCoach; ski shop open; Jackson Ski Touring, 10 km classic and 15 km skate-groomed – best skiing at Prspect Farm and more trails planned for the wekeend; MWV Ski Touring, 10 km with 45 km for snowshoeing; Purity Spring Reserve 15 km snowshoeing, 100 Acre Woods, groomed.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we say Happy New Year to one and all, including: Mt. Washington Radio Group Vice President Lucia Seavey and gifted quilter Starr Moore (today); Weston’s Tyler James, artist Carol Cyr Hanson, Upper Saco Valley Land Trust’s Donna Cormier, Scott Hanson and Hannes Schneider (1-10); Paul Ansaldi, North Conway Fire Depatment’s Tim Anderson, Karen Stone and Jane Morrison Davidson (1-11); young gifted guitarist Andrew Bostrom (1-12); Mom2 Carol Westervelt, and Bob Nash, Michael Moulton and Jim Fagone (1-13).
BLUE SUNDAY: The Red Parka is hosting another Blue Sunday Jan. 9 with Blue Steel Express from 5-8:30 p.m. L&M Rhythm Kings performed last Sunday. Rek-lis is there tonight. On Wednesdays from 5-7:30 p.m., the RPP features Free Ride Wednesdays with Jonathan Sarty. Call (603) 383-4490 or go to redparkapub.com/events for further information.
THEATER IN THE WOOD: The Believe in Books Literacy Foundation kicks off its Winter Entertainment Series Jan. 21 with a performance by valley favorite Entrain of Martha’s Vineyard. Comedian Juston McKinney performs Jan. 28 and Bennett and Perkins with Taylor Whiteside, Ted DeMille, Taylor Smith and Chris Dombrowski perform a night of Americana, folk and bluegrass Feb. 11. Go to believeinbooks.org for the full schedule and ticket information.
KAT WRIGHT, who has been described as “a young Bonnie Raitt meets Amy Whitehouse,” will perform at Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield Jan. 21. Go to stoemountainartscenter.com for more.
MOUNTAIN TOP CAFE: Due to the snowy weather, the Jan. 7 concert by Celtic musicians Chris Gray and Fiona Howell in Mountain Top Music Center’s First Friday Concert Series has been rescheduled to Jan. 14 at noon. Proof of vaccination is required.
IN OTHER MUSIC, the Wildcat Tavern has Jonathan Sarty Saturdays, Hoot Night Tuesdays, Simon Crawford Wednesdays, Rafe Matregrano Thursdays and Al “the Rev” Shafner Fridays; the Shannon Door Pub has Rafe Matregrano Jan. 8 and Bobby Sheehan and Jeremy Holden Jan. 9; Deacon Street has Dennis & Davey Fridays and Saturdays; and Sea Dog Brewing Co. features Dan Goldwaithe Jan. 8 with karaoke Tuesdays and trivia Wednesdays.
STAY MASKED, AND GET VAXXED AND boosted, if you haven't already and have a great weekend. And make those resolutions for the new year… What are you gonna do in '22 to make this valley a better place?
