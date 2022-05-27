WELCOME TO THE traditional start of summer here in this beautiful green and lilac blossoming valley, where we have had a string of near 50-centers all this past week, all with the magnificent backdrop of still snow-fields covered Mount Washington.
As we head into the weekend, the question is: Will high gas prices have an impact on travel this Memorial Day weekend and summer? AAA reports the average price for a gallon of regular gas in New Hampshire as of May 27 was $4.67, compared with $2.90 a year ago.
The New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism Development on Thursday said it anticipates the state’s record tourism growth to continue into Summer 2022, with a projected 4.6 million visitors and spending exceeding $2.2 billion.
MEMORIAL DAY OBSERVANCES: We have a roundup of local ceremonies elsewhere in this edition, but we just got word that on Monday at 11 a.m., U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (both D-N.H.), a member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, alongside Democratic U.S. Reps Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas, will participate in the annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery to recognize and honor the sacrifice that generations of Granite Staters have made in service to our nation.
It’s where my late brother, the Silver Star-winning Vietnam era helicopter pilot/Country Ecology naturalist Capt. David L. Eastman lies at rest, as does former Mount Washington “Climb to the Clouds” car race director Paul Giblin, among many other New Hampshire veterans.
OUR COVER STORY on Maj. Frank McCarthy (USMC-Ret.) in today’s issue was an honor for me to get to write. When I asked him about how the people of Ukraine are battling for their freedom against Russian aggression, Frank, 83, didn’t hesitate in saying, “If I were younger, I’d be over there with them, either fighting with them or training them.”
LEGION FISH FRY: American Legion Post 46 members, Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion at Post 46 in Conway are to be saluted for their $500 donation to the Gibson Center for Senior Services, with $348 raised through last Friday’s record-breaking Fish Fry, when 174 meals were served in three hours, according to Sons of the Legion’s Rick Breton and Post Commander Phil Vasington.
“We’re hoping to make it an annual event,” said Phil.
WILDQUACK: Excitement is building for the 32nd splashing off of the Wildquack Duck Race and Music Festival, set for Sunday, May 29.
I bought my $6 regular duck ticket from J-Town Deli and Market last Sunday, and I am hoping that my Waldo the Duck comes in first out of the field of an expected 3,000 entrants.
The parade is at 1:30 p.m. and the duck race at 1:45 p.m. There will be musical entertainment by Al “the Rev” Shafner and Dennis & Davey, food vendors, a silent auction and more.
FOOD TRUCKS AND CRAFTS: The North Conway Community Center is holding its Food Truck Fest today, and the Gibson Center has its Memorial Day Weekend Craft Fair; plus there is also a craft fair both days in Schouler Park, so lots happening in the village this weekend.
IN MUSICAL NEWS, it was great to hear John Davidson perform live on Roy “the Skiing DJ” Prescott’s “Morning Show” on WMWV 93.5-FM Thursday morning, with the former “Hollywood Squares” host playing a new funny song about turning 80. John is launching his second season at his intimate Club Sandwich.
Roy, by the way, is no longer a resident of Berlin: He has secured a new affordable place in Conway, so he is back in the valley. Welcome home, Roy!
COMEDY/VARIETY: Josh Dexter Snell and Darin Brown launch their “Josh and Darin Variety Show at the Majestic today, featuring parody songs, tribute sketches, live music by Simon Crawford and more. In addition to he and Darin, the cast features Hannah-Jo Weisberg of Believe in Books. All proceeds benefit Jen’s Friends. For tickets, go to mountaintop.org.
JONATHAN AND SALLY SARTY’S Aspect Productions is kicking off its Rock the Blues Concert Series Sunday at the Barn on the Old Saco Inn and Bistro in Fryeburg, Maine, with the Blues Project featuring Jon Butcher and saxophonist Deric Dyer, with Jonathan as the opener. Go to aspectproductionsnewengland.com for more information.
FEEL THE BARN: This summer’s “Feel the Barn” series at the Farmstand Bed and Breakfast in Chocorua kicks off Sunday with the Suitcase Junket and continues June 5 with New Orleans blues pianist/singer Marcia Ball. Go to thefarmstand.net for details.
IN LIVE OUTDOOR music, Tuckerman Brewing Co. has Chimera today and the Riley Parkhurst Project Sunday, both 3-6 p.m. Tuckerman Brewing is participating in the North Conway Community Center’s Food Truck Festival fundraiser today.
Ledge Brewing has Now is Now today, May 28, and Catwolf May 29, both from 6-9 p.m.
RED BLUES SUNDAY: Missy Nelson tells me there was a good turnout for last Sunday’s Bruce Marshall and the Shadow Riders Blue Sunday show. George and Terry O’Brien have Poke Chop & Other White Meats on June 12 and the long-awaited return of the dazzling Memphis Lightning on June 26 in upcoming Blue Sunday shows. The Lazy River Riders are there tonight and Jeremy Holden performs Sunday evening. Go to redparkapub.com for more info.
FLASH BENEFIT: The Shannon Door Pub in Jackson is planning a musical fundraiser from 5-9 p.m. June 12 for John Flaschner, who was diagnosed a little over a year and a half ago with ALS. Local musicians will perform, and there will be raffles, including a 50/50. Community-minded general manager Nora Mulkern Bean is donating $1 from every pizza sold that night to help Flash and wife Kathy with their expenses.
CLEAN THE KANC: On June 4, from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., volunteers are asked to join local Rotary clubs in cleaning up the scenic Kancamagus Highway. Notes Rotary Club of North Conway President Kelly Drew: Pre-register at RotaryCleans.org. Make it a family affair!”
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we salute one and all, including: Nancy Stewart, valley-raised, two-time Olympic skier Leanne Smith, Brad Arnold and Mountain Top Music board member Judy Kennedy (today); Deb Samia and Sharon Chase Hill (5-29); Bobbie Broemme, Ski NH’s Jessyca Keeler, Eileen Copeland and Dana Pappalardo (5-31); Mark Smith and Sue Luksza (6-1); and Rick Luksza, Valerie Nickerson, Erik Atwell, photographer Dana Clemons and Carroll County Commissioner Terry McCarthy (6-3). We also give a special shoutout to World War II Coast Guard veteran Ralph Pfeiffer, who is turning 101 June 1.
And lastly, we join the nation in mourning the senseless, horrifying tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. How many more Uvaldes, Buffalos or Sandy Hooks until we come to our senses and pass background checks on gun purchases? Enough!
