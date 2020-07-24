A SMALL BUT ENTHUSIASTIC GROUP of friends and colleagues gathered at the spacious, socially-distanced, landscaped Garden of the Wildcat Inn and Tavern Wednesday night to celebrate Certified Executive Chef Bryant Alden’s induction into the prestigious American Academy of Chefs.
The academy is the American Culinary Federation’s honor society and recognizes the industry’s highest standards of professionalism.
Joining Bryant and wife Patti at the ceremony were Wildcat Inn and Tavern owner Stu Dunlop, who called Bryant a true friend and colleague as well as the man responsible for the inn’s gifted culinary staff and restored fine dining reputation; academy member sponsor Barbara Sanders, formerly culinary arts instructor at White Mountain Regional High School and her husband, fellow culinary consultant Dick Sanders of Monroe; Certified Executive Chef Gary Sheldon, who also sponsored Bryant and a member of the academy as well as the Honorable Order of the Golden Toque; and Executive Chef Brian Coffey, also a member of the academy, all of whom like Bryant are members of the New Hampshire Chapter of the American Culinary Federation, of which Bryant is the current president.
“Out of 17,000 chefs in the country, there are only 600 members of the academy so that tells you something how significant this accomplishment is,” said Chef Gary (known not only for his years as an executive chef and educator but also as a star receiver for the 11-time champion MWV Hogs of Mud Bowl mud football fame).
Gary explained that Bryant was one of 21 chefs to be inducted into the academy this year.
Chefs who apply for the prestigious honor are judged on a number of criteria. From those applicants, finalists are chosen.
“It’s pretty much a 15-year process,” said Gary. “You have to be nominated by two of your peers who are academy fellows. There are 10 mandatory requirements, one of which is that you have to have been an executive chef for 15 years."
Other criteria are community involvement, mentorship of future culinarians, support of a secondary culinary program and being featured in culinary demonstrations and programs in the media.
Normally there is a big gala dinner at the annual national convention that was to have been held this month in Dallas, but due to the pandemic concerns, that induction took place virtually, with the small group of friends gathering by a laptop for that national induction.
There were a few computer glitches, however, with that remote virtual computer broadcast induction, so everyone headed out to the garden to do the honors.
“It was really great to see everyone there Wednesday night to support me,” said Bryant, who traces his lineage back to John Alden of the Pilgrim Aldens of Cape Cod, where he learned from his grandmother, who cooked for affluent families in summer.
Over the years, his extensive career as an executive chef and consultant has taken him throughout New England. He is a past recipient of the White Mountain ACF “Chef of the Year” award, receiving that honor in 2004 when he was the executive chef at the Eagle Mountain House in Jackson.
Bryant’s culinary management has encompassed hotels, health care, education, personal chef services, restaurant design and development; and a decade of restaurant/catering ownership with Patti as former owners of the Chef’s Market in North Conway.
He has been featured on shows like the Travel Channel’s “The American Pilgrim;” TripSmarter.com's “Great Chefs of New England;” "Boston Chronicle," WCVB TV 5; and Outside Television's “Quick Tips from Bryant’s Kitchen.” He is author of the cookbook “From Kettle to Cuisine” and has been profiled in New Hampshire Hospitality Magazine and Yankee Magazine.
Bryant has been the chef at the Wildcat for five years.
Gary, Stu and Brian said Bryant has been able to reach out to the community and be involved with the ACF and through programs at White Mountains Community College and Kennett High’s Culinary Center.”
In his remarks in the garden, Stu praised Bryant not only as a talented chef but as a great person.
In conclusion, Stu said, “I thank you for the great food you have brought us. You have put us on the map. You have made us one of the best in this beautiful part of New Hampshire and now you are one of the very best in the country.”
Asked by this reporter once of his approach in the kitchen, Bryant replied: “Cooking is a form of art framed on a plate.
“When you can present someone with a meal or a creation that everyone can relate to because we all cook, it’s a pretty special feeling to share that gift that comes naturally and to pass it on.”
So, a tip of the white chef’s toque hat to Chef Bryant upon his induction.
The best thing about me getting to cover the induction? Bryant at my request has promised to share his lemon sole/baked stuffed scallops and shrimp recipe with your intrepid foodie reporter, who absolutely loved feasting on it while enjoying the music of the White Mountain Celi Band Wednesday night there in the garden after the ceremonies.
For further information, go to wildcattavern.com or call (603) 383-4245.
IN OTHER NEWS, Lisa DuFault of Valley Promotions notes that sewers Kathy Baltz and Sheila Hunt of Mountain Mamas Cranmore Mountain Meisters fame are donating some of their nifty face masks to contestants in Sunday’s outdoor Miss Teen Mount Washington Valley Scholarship Program, being held at Theater in the Wood.
Contacted via phone, Kathy says several of the Mountain Mamas made many masks for Memorial Hospital early on in the pandemic last March and April, and now she and Sheila are continuing the effort, selling their masks around the valley at such locations as J-Town Deli, the Shannon Door, McSheffrey’s Up North, Grant’s, Lucy Hardware, the Vista Store, the Root Cellar and Ski and Snowboard Outlet and Liquidation Center, with all proceeds benefiting such nonprofits as Jen’s Friends, End 68 Hours of Hunger and Starting Point: Services for Victims of Domestic and Sexual Violence.
For the pageant, Kathy said she and Sheila just thought it would be nice to add to the bag of goodies that contestants receive.
According to Lisa DuFault, the 2020 Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen Scholarship Program will be held on Sunday at Theater in the Wood, beginning at 4 p.m. This year marks the 31st anniversary of the event.
She said due to social distancing concerns, each contestant will be limited to eight guests for a maximum of 64 people.
Supporters who want to view the proceedings online may do so by going to Lisa Valley Promos DuFault’s Facebook page or to valleypromotions.net and through PayPal make a $5 donation (the usual price of admission) and they will be entered into the event group.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we salute one and all, including: The Sun’s Terry Leavitt, Joanne Fiore, and twins Sharon and Sue Zemla (today); community-minded businessman Joe Berry (7-26); Conway Planning Board member Sarah Verney Frechette, Paul Kasianchuk of Gadfly Productions and Sun Publisher/Co-founder Mark Guerringue (7-28); bassist Moe Baillargeon (7-29), Jen’s Friends’ VP Joan Daly (7-30), and looking ahead to next Saturday, Aug. 1: artist Linda Gray, Marilyn Miller and yours truly.
HOPE YOU all have a great weekend, despite the crowds and the heat. Mask it up!
