The Preserve in Chocorua’s spacious event tent with a splendid tiled floor, handy toilets and a capacity to seat many people is the venue for weddings, celebrations of life and The Tall Granite Big Band, a recent concert hosted by The Barnstormers. The band features seventeen players, and according to vocalist , Amelia, is the largest band of its kind North of Texas. The band has a following, not only of avid listeners, but dancing couples who revel in the lively big band music of the mid-20th century. We thoroughly enjoyed the evening of music and I would like to thank the Big Band for playing and extending their performance until late in the evening, and for The Barnstormers Board for arranging the event.
Another joyful event at The Preserve was last week’s 100th birthday party of the Tamworth Community Nurses Association. This was a fantastic celebration with a great turnout, wonderful sandwiches and speeches by head nurse Joanne Rainville and members of the Tamworth Community Nurses Association Board. Thanks so much to the Phelps family for making this venue available. Our community is so grateful for the continued care given to all by Tamworth Community Nurses Association and their efforts to keep us safe during the Pandemic.
Join Chocorua Conservancy on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 3 to 5 p.m. for a mushroom walk at the Charlotte C. Browne Woods on Washington Hill Road, led by biologist Susan Goldhor and Eric Milligan of the New Hampshire Mushroom Co.
Participants will observe, collect, different types of fungi and learn how fungi play an integral role in the forest ecosystem and the preservation of the lake. All participants must be vaccinated. Bring a mask for moments in close proximity and wear good walking shoe as the walk will be on uneven ground. Space is limited. Email lflaccus@chocorualake.org with your name and phone number to tell us you will be coming so that we can let you know of any changes in the schedule.
“Riverside Serenade” will take place Saturday, Aug. 28, at Cook Memorial Library, at 4 p.m. with The Bakery Band. For more information, call (603) 323-8510. Go to tamworthlibrary.org for information on library services and programs.
Hours are Monday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Everyone over the age of 2 is required to wear a mask inside the library.
The Barnstormers Theater will be presenting the musical “Waitress,” based on the 2007 film of the same name written by Adrienne Shelly, with music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles and book by Jessie Nelson. Performances will be at Rosie’s Restaurant on Route 16 on Aug. 27 at 5 and 7 p.m. On Aug. 28, the venue will be The Tamworth History Center’s lawn (bring a chair) at 2 p.m. If it's raining the show will be in The Barnstormers Theatre. Tickets for the Rosie's and lawn performances are available at barnstormerstheatre.org. In addition, "Waitress" will be performed at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough on Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. Tickets are on sale at castleintheclouds.org.
"Waitress" tells the story of a baker/waitress in an abusive relationship with her husband. Looking for ways out of her troubles, she sees a pie baking contest’s grand prize as her chance to change her life.
The Barnstormers will also be presenting “Popcorn Falls,” by James Hindnman, in the theater from Aug. 31 through Sept. 4. Popcorn Falls is a small American town whose only claim to fame — their namesake waterfall — has dried up. Now bankrupt, their last chance is a large grant that can only be used if the town produces a play in a week. One big problem: No playhouse. Another problem: No play. Led by the mayor and the local handyman, the enterprising townsfolk try to rise to the challenge and prove that art can save the world. For details and tickets, go to barnstomerstheatre.org or call the box office at (603) 323 8500.
This year, The Barnstormers' annual auction is online, running through Sept. 7 at 32auctions.com/barnstormers. Consider supporting the event by making a bid on one of the many generously donated items.
On Wednesday, Sept. 2, everyone is invited to Remick Park in Tamworth village to meet Dan Beauregard, the new recreation director. There will be freezy pops and Tamworth Recreation stickers for anyone stopping by. You are invited to ask questions Parents can register K-6 children for fall soccer.
Send items for this column to annimac419@gmail.com.
