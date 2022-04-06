Snow has melted, birds are nesting and Easter is just around the corner. The Tamworth Recreation Department is hosting an Easter egg hunt for Tamworth children between 3 and 9 on April 16 at noon at Remick Park in Tamworth village. Participants need to bring their own buckets to collect eggs. Recreation Director Dan Beauregard says there is the possibility of a visit from the Easter Bunny. Go on Tamworth Recreation Department’s Facebook page for up to date information on other activities.
Chocorua Conservancy’s Vernal Pool Exploration event will be held on Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Learn about vernal pools and the amazing creatures that breed and live there. Sign up in advance at bit.ly/vernal2022. For more information, go to chocorualake.org.
Did you know that a library card is not just a means to borrow a book? With a library card you can also access the following: NH Downloadable Books; Kanopy Streaming Video; America’s News; Mango Languages; Novel Plus; Medline Plus; Heritage Plus; Ancestry Library; Britannica (encyclopaedia) and more. Go on tamworthlibrary.org for information
Cook Memorial Library will be celebrating spring and poetry in April. Come to poetry hour on April 25 at 5 p.m. to read and listen to favorite poems.
“If the weather’s fine, we may meet outside in back of the library," Library Director Mary Cronin said. "If not, we’ll be online, find us on Zoom at bit.ly/CMLPoetryHour22.”
This month’s memoirs book discussion is on Tuesday, April 26, at 6:30 p.m. on ”Poet Warrior,” by Joy Harjo, the current U.S. Poet Laureate. Pick up a copy and sign up to join the event on Zoom at bit.ly/CMLmemoirsdiscussion. Andy Davis will lead this month’s discussion. For information on other events sponsored by the library, go to tamworthlibrary.org or Cook Memorial Library’s Facebook page.
On Wednesday, April 13, from 5 to 6 p.m. join Russ Lanoie, specialist in designing, consulting and educating about roads, wells and septic systems in New Hampshire’s northern climate for over 50 years, for a presentation all about groundwater wells.
Do you know what type of well you have? Where is it? What are nearby contaminants that could threaten your drinking water? Learn about the advantages and disadvantages of different types of wells and a modern design for dug wells that is easy to install and maintain. Nearly 80 percent of homeowners in Carroll County, New Hampshire get their drinking water from private wells. Pre-register for this program and watch a video on wells at gmcg.org.
Tamworth residents were saddened to learn of the death of Alice Johnson, 97, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Those left behind include her sons, Glenn E. Johnson and Jeffrey E. Johnson, both of Tamworth and her daughter Shirley Eldridge of West Ossipee; six grandchildren and eight grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Marshall Ben Johnson, and their son, Larry A. Johnson. Condolences to all her family and friends.
Many people were shocked and deeply saddened by the death of former Tamworth resident Brooke Ashley Barron, 21 in a tragic vehicle accident in which she was a passenger. I recall her as a beautiful little girl, playing in her family’s yard on Gardner Hill Road. Words cannot describe the grief her family are feeling. She leaves behind her parents, Doug and Juli Barron; sister Leanne Murphy, husband, Gary, and niece, Kendal; and a large extended family. A complete obituary may be found in the Conway Sun’s April 5 edition or online at mayhewfuneralhomes.com. Condolences to Brooke's family and friends.
Please send items for this column to annimac419@gmail.com.
