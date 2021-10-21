On Wednesday, Mug Club members took a trip down Memory Lane with a fabulous ’50s party, complete with milk shakes made by Erica Boynton in an old-fashioned drug store blender, served in authentic glasses, with plenty of candy and goodies. We danced to the sound of popular music of the era, and everyone had a great time with lots of laughter and fun. The Mug Club is supporting the American Legion’s turkey drive. Drop by the Mug Club at the Chocorua Community Church weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome.
Great news! We can enjoy Halloween without leaving town! Tamworth Outing Club and Tamworth Recreation are hosting “Halloween in the Village” on Sunday, Oct. 31, beginning at 1:30 p.m. with pumpkin carving on the History Center lawn. Bring your own pumpkins to carve or help carve pumpkins there. Fire pit and music will be provided by White Mountain Ceili Band. All pumpkins will be carved, lit and set along Main Street in Tamworth Village ready for a 5 p.m. Trick or Treating for Tamworth kids and families.
The organizers are in need of pumpkins, candy and volunteers. Contact Amy Berrier if you have pumpkins to donate. Call or text (603) 651-5800. Drop bags of candy in the cooler on the front porch at 28 Main St. or call or text Robbie Farnum at (603) 986-3923 if you would like to make a monetary donation towards candy purchase. Call or text Robbie to sign up to help at a trick-or-treat station or to assist in other ways to make the evening run smoothly.
The schedule, on Sunday, Oct. 31:
• 1:30 p.m. Pumpkin carving and music by the White Mountain Ceili Band on the History Center lawn
• 5 to 7 p.m. Trick-or-treating along Main Street.
• 6 to 8 p.m. “Scary Barn” behind 28 Main St.
On Sunday, Oct. 31, from noon to 2 p.m., The Community School is offering a festive community lunch with loads of fun rolled in.
“If you have a costume you want to show off, wear it when you come to lunch and join the costume parade and win a prize,” Lianne Prentice, director of The Community School, said.
There will be a harvest lunch with music provided by Andi Prill, Judy Billera and Heidi Fayle. Fayle will follow up her singing with a few seasonal stories for all ages. There will also be games and crafts run by Alex Bradford and a few of the summer camp counselors.
Lunch will include venison stew, harvest mac and cheese, fresh rolls, cabbage slaw with garlic vinaigrette and a slice of pie. Gluten-free options will be available. This entire meal is offered by donation.
On Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m., join Cook Memorial Library and Chocorua Lake Conservancy for a screening of the films “Dawnland” and “Dear Georgina,” followed by a question-and-answer opportunity with film participants and co-directors.
For decades, child welfare authorities removed Native American children from their homes to “save them from being Indian.” In Maine, the first official Truth and Reconciliation Commission in the United States begins a historic investigation. “Dawnland” goes behind the scenes as this historic body grapples with difficult truths, redefines reconciliation, and charts a new course for state and tribal relations.
“Dawnland” aired on Independent Lens on PBS in November 2018, reaching more than 2 million viewers. The film won a national Emmy Award for Outstanding Research in 2019 and made the American Library Association’s list of 2020 Notable Videos for Adults, a list of 15 outstanding films released on video within the past two years. Register at eventbrite.com/e/161250212727. The registration form asks for an optional donation. This is not required to register.
This program is part of “Wabanaki History, Ecology & Experiences,” a series of programs exploring Indigenous history and experiences in what is now called Northern New England, a collaboration between the Cook Memorial Library in Tamworth and the Chocorua Lake Conservancy, made possible through a generous grant from The Tamworth Foundation. There will be a “Dawnland” Voices Reading Group on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. For more information, go to tamworthlibrary.org or chocorualake.org.
Tamworth History Center’s annual meeting, which included a traditional potluck luncheon, with a selection of entrees, salads, and baked goods took place on Saturday, Oct. 16, and was attended by board members and members of the Community.
Betsy Loughran introduced the meeting, welcomed everyone and thanked the board, in particular retiring chairman Michelle Longley whose meticulous research contributed greatly to the exhibit “Women of Tamworth,” currently on display around the village. Treasurer Elaine Rowe went over items in the Treasurer’s Report, which was passed unanimously.
Kate Thompson, longtime owner and operator of The Other Store and newly elected co-chairman of Tamworth History Center, spoke about the history of the various stores in Tamworth Village and how she went about renovating and re-creating The Other Store with a constantly changing team of talented. Thanks to everyone who works to make the Tamworth History Center a vibrant part of our community.
ArtWorks Gallery and Chocorua Creative Arts Center will be holding the second annual Charity Silent Auction beginning with an opening kickoff on Friday, Nov. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m., where patrons and supporters may bid on art, fine craft items, sculpture, fiber, ceramics, glass, jewelry and photography from our talented artists as well as goods and services donated by our business partners.
The funds raised from the month-long auction will be distributed between Tamworth Community Nurses and MWV Supports Recovery Coalition, our social service focus this giving season. Please come join us in person at the Gallery, 132 White Mountain Highway/Route 16 in Chocorua Village otherwise open Fridays through Mondays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or view items at chocoruaartworks.com and call in your bids up until Dec. 12 at (603) 323-8041. You need not be present to win. It’s an excellent way to shop for the holidays while supporting these worthy non-profits and really getting into the spirit of the season. We enrich the community each time we invest in it. We invite you to become a part of this sharing event.
Have a safe and happy Halloween!
Send items for this column to annimac419@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.