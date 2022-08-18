I just saw a wonderful segment on WMUR about Chocorua Lake Conservation, featuring Alex Moot, who described the origins and work of Chocorua Lake Conservation, and Lynn Flaccus, who talked about stewardship programs that conserve the vegetation and paths around the lake and the extensive conservation areas.

This seems a good time to mention that The Chocorua Lake Conservation annual meeting and social hour is on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Tamworth Town House Please try to arrive around 3:45 p.m. so everyone has time to get seated and the meeting can start promptly at 4 p.m. The annual meeting is open to the public. You will have the opportunity on Saturday to meet Chocorua Lake Conservation’s new Stewardship Director Deb Marnich learn about the recent work of the Chocorua Lake Conservation and visit with friends and neighbors who share a love of the Chocorua Lake Basin. Beer, wine, refreshments and appetizers will be available during the social hour following the meeting.

