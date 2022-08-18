I just saw a wonderful segment on WMUR about Chocorua Lake Conservation, featuring Alex Moot, who described the origins and work of Chocorua Lake Conservation, and Lynn Flaccus, who talked about stewardship programs that conserve the vegetation and paths around the lake and the extensive conservation areas.
This seems a good time to mention that The Chocorua Lake Conservation annual meeting and social hour is on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Tamworth Town House Please try to arrive around 3:45 p.m. so everyone has time to get seated and the meeting can start promptly at 4 p.m. The annual meeting is open to the public. You will have the opportunity on Saturday to meet Chocorua Lake Conservation’s new Stewardship Director Deb Marnich learn about the recent work of the Chocorua Lake Conservation and visit with friends and neighbors who share a love of the Chocorua Lake Basin. Beer, wine, refreshments and appetizers will be available during the social hour following the meeting.
You still have time to read “Braiding Sweetgrass” and join the Chocorua Lake Conservation and Cook Library for a facilitated book discussion with scholar Damian Costello. The talk begins on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 6:30 p.m., behind the library or come at 6 p.m. for a potluck supper first. Pick up a copy at the Cook Library any time. Register at chocorualake.org/events/2022/8/23/braiding-sweetgrass.
Chocorua Day, at the end of July, was a great success. People were buying used books in the library and items from the bake sale. Kimball and Neysa Packard and The Farmstand crew barbecued delicious burgers and hot dogs and we all watched a lively story time by Marianne Posner and Kate Vachon.
The highlight was the announcement of this year’s Citizen of the Year. Packard presented the award to Mary Phelps, owner of The Preserve, to the enthusiastic approval of the audience. The event began the previous evening with Arts Tamworth’s exhibit in Runnells Hall and many stunning paintings photographs and sculptures, testimonies to the talent of our artistic residents.
News from The Tamworth Community Food Center: ”It is with great satisfaction that because of the New Hampshire Feeding New Hampshire Grant, we support local farmers during the growing and harvest season, providing fresh produce to our clients. In addition to food, the Tamworth Community Food Center offers a limited assortment of personal items such as household cleaning, toiletries, and paper products. Donations from individuals, local organizations, businesses, and the towns provide stability and support, addressing the essentials of our citizens via sustainable solutions. It is our goal to tackle both short and long-term needs.”
In these inflationary times, those on fixed incomes often face hardship. Help is at hand. Ossipee Concerned Citizens provides food for the Meals on Wheels Program and also offers freshly cooked meals in its dining room in Center Ossipee starting at noon from Monday to Friday. Anyone over 60 is welcome. The suggested donation is $3. For more information, call (603) 539-6851.
I just heard from the Tamworth Community Nurse Association that its annual meeting has been postponed until the current rate of COVID infections decreases. Stay tuned and look out for a display ad in The Conway Daily Sun prior to the event.
The board of the Tamworth Foundation are stewards of an impressive fund from generous donations and bequests from the community to enhance the quality of life of Tamworth residents. We attended the foundation’s annual meeting on Monday evening at the newly furbished Union Hall in South Tamworth. The Union Hall Association was a recipient of a $27,500 discretionary grant from the Foundation.
Randall Dearborn explained how the funds had been used. Representatives of various recipient organizations spoke about the benefits derived from the funds. They included Mary Cronin, director of Cook Memorial Library; Kate Thompson from The Tamworth History Center and Alex Bradford representing The Bearcamp Center for Sustainable Community. All the speakers expressed their profound gratitude on behalf of their organizations.
