One positive outcome of the pandemic is we have embraced technology on a scale never seen previously.
Last Sunday, I attended the Sandwich-based discussion group “In the Round,” attended by local residents and people from our area and locations in other states. The topic was “White Fragility.”
I followed this by the weekly Zoom meeting of Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Eastern Slopes. As always there was an address by the Rev. Betsy Tabor, with music by Shana Aisenberg, visuals and sound by Alexander Trask, stories and traditional Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Eastern Slopes songs. After the service, we conversed in smaller groups. You can find a link to the service at uufes.com or on the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Eastern Slopes Facebook page.
On Sunday, July 5, from 8:45 to 10:30 a.m. join Chocorua Lake Conservancy for its annual Fourth of July weekend “Adopt-a-Highway” trash pickup along Route 16. Meet in the Grove by Chocorua Lake, near the Narrows Bridge at the end of Chocorua Lake Road, at 8:45 a.m., and expect to be finished by 10 or 10:30. Bring masks, gloves, walking shoes and wear bright, preferably day-glo clothing. Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Lynne Flaccus and Chocorua Lake Conservancy Lake Patrol Officer Troy Emerson will provide trash bags. Sign up and leave a message at (603) 323-6252 or email lflaccus@chocorualake.com
Tamworth Community Nurses Association distributed bottles of hand sanitizer at the beginning of the pandemic. If you stop by their office between 9 to 11 a.m. Monday to Friday, you can get your bottle refilled with The Tamworth Distillery’s amazing home-grown sanitizer. If you have questions on this or any other matter pertaining to Tamworth Community Nurses Association, call (603) 323 8511.
A few reminders from Tamworth Recycling: When you visit the Tamworth Transfer Station to protect your health and that of your neighbors. You are asked to stay in your vehicle until you are at the front of the line, for recycling and trash compactor.
Please wear a mask when outside your vehicle and maintain social distancing. Corrugated cardboard boxes should be free contents and flattened. Jars and cans need to be sorted before loading in your vehicle and must be clean. Load recyclables last so you can pull them out first at the recycling locations.
Kittie’s Antiques has reopened after a 100-day hiatus. There are new items in the shop and a Red-Tag sale is forthcoming. Owner Alex Cook asks customers to wear masks for everyone’s health and safety. The beautiful store, with unique antique items and local art, is at the corner of Route 16 and Depot Road in Tamworth
Cook Library has an online community photo exhibit of photos taken in Tamworth during this pandemic time. See the exhibit and learn how to send your photo to add to the exhibit at tamworthlibrary.org/2020/05/community-photo-exhibit.
The Other Store in Tamworth Village is now open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Throughout the pandemic, The Other Store has been providing a valuable service by delivering pre-ordered groceries curbside. If you are not able to go there, call (603) 323-8872 to ask questions.
Art Works Gallery & Fine Crafts has reopened its doors with its second annual Artists in Bloom Art Show. Stop in to see works by our newest members: clay creations by Sally Cromwell, nature photography by MaryAnne O’Mara and beautiful hand carved wooden kitchen utensils by Chris Pugh.
In June, the gallery is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by chance or appointment. Summer hours TBA. The show continues into the summer.
Several small group art workshops are scheduled for this Summer and Fall. “3-Day Everyone Can Draw” on July 20-22; “3-Day Watercolor Plein Air Painting” on Aug. 11-13; “3-Day Oil Plein Air Painting” on Sept. 8-10; “1-Day Painting Depth & Perspective” on Sept. 19; and 1-Day Cut-Paper Collage” on Oct. 17. More details are on the website. Please pre-register to secure your place by calling (603) 323-8041 or email artworks4us2@gmail.com.
ArtWorks Gallery & Fine Crafts is located at 132 White Mountain Highway (Route 16) in Chocorua. Call (603) 323-8041, chocoruaartworks.com or Facebook at facebook.com/chocoruaartworks.
Green Mountain Conservation Group announces the “Wonders of Water” Art Exhibition and Volunteer Celebration happening at Green Mountain Conservation Group on Aug. 20. They are partnering with other organizations, including Chocorua Conservancy and Cook Memorial Library. The community is invited to a celebration of all things water through art, poetry, performances, and any other creative expressions.
The exhibition will be ongoing and will be shared on Green Mountain Conservation Group’s website and Facebook page. The opening celebration will be showcased virtually Aug. 20 from 5 to 6 p.m. via Zoom and then hosted as a web gallery on GMCG’s website. All participants will also have the option to be included on a traveling outdoor mural to be displayed throughout the watershed through September. Go to gmcg.org for more information.
Last week, Wonalancet lost a dearly beloved resident: Dr Benedict Joseph “Joe” Semmes, 70. Joe was a resident of both Wonalancet and New Orleans and was formerly of Portland, Maine.
He was a lover of history, travel, the great outdoors, yoga, good food, his dogs, dancing and, most of all, his family. His distinguished medical career included emergency and critical care medicine, holistic medicine and palliative care medicine. He was a Founding Incorporator of the Hospice of Southern Maine.
A couple of years ago, I heard him speak at Cook Memorial Library on holistic medicine and palliative care, and I recall how helpful his presentation was. Condolences to his beloved wife Elonide, his children, large extended family and many friends.
An obituary was published in The Conway Daily Sun on June 22. If you would like to leave a fond memory, contact lordfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made to one of Joe’s favorite charities: the New Orleans food bank, Cook Memorial Library (tamworthlibrary.org), The Wonalancet Outdoor Club or Second Harvest Food Bank (shfb.org/ Wonalancet Outdoor Club).
Please send items for this column to annimac419@gmail.com.
