Wednesday’s town meeting was well attended and cars were parked far away from the school on Route 113. Article 12, to see if the town would vote to approve improvements to the transfer station was debated with proponents stating that a sufficient rest room for the staff, as well as a recycling facility with bailers were necessary and opponents, including four of five selectmen ,stating that the project was too expensive and unnecessary and a burden on elderly taxpayers. Article 12 needed a 2/3 majority to pass. However, it did pass with 146 “Yes” votes and” No” 42.
Congratulations and thanks to Karl Behr and Lianne Prentice who were elected to the select board, and Sheldon Perry and Nicholas G. Grant who prevailed on the planning board and to everyone who ran unopposed. Regarding the school board, contested position: Eleanor Elbert was elected clerk and Jill Drew, treasurer.
When we arrived in Tamworth from New York City in July 1983 to begin a rural life, we began with clearing land to create pasture and a garden. In early 1984, we started a small maple sugar operation, with the cooperation of our neighbor, who allowed us to tap her trees.
Maple sugaring is a labor intensive, simple process involving collecting sap from trees and boiling it down. We did the initial boiling on an outside open fire and finished it on our wood burning kitchen stove.
There will be a backyard sugaring tour on Great Hill Road in Tamworth on Saturday, March 12, at 9 a.m. Bob Jolley and Kit Morgan will show you what a small-scale, low-tech sugaring operation looks like. The sugar shack is small, so the group size is limited.
Register in advance at bit.ly/CLC-maple. You’ll receive directions to the location on Great Hill Road in Tamworth when you register. Bring a mask to wear inside the sugar shack.
The Arts Council and Recreation Department announce that the Snow Stompah Music & Arts Festival, scheduled for March 12 will be postponed due to diminished snow cover and uncertain weather. They hope to announce a new festival date soon — possibly this spring. For more information, go to ArtsTamworth.org
Cook Memorial Library and Peterborough Town Library will co-host the online presentation, “What’s Happening in Ukraine?” on Zoom on Tuesday, March 15, at 6:30 p.m. This event is a slide talk followed by Q&A with Rebecca McGory, whose graduate studies included study in Russia and Malta with master’s degrees in Russian politics and society and conflict resolution.
McGory also did non-profit work in Ukraine rebuilding homes for families impacted by the fighting in the east and also partnered with schools in Konotop and Cherkasy to teach English at summer camps for students. McGory is currently a program officer at the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, one of the nine Resettlement Agencies in the United States. Cook Memorial Library.
Go to peterboroughtownlibrary.libnet.info/event/6278294 to register.
The Barnstormers’ Artistic Director Sarah Rozene says: “I am excited and optimistic to be able to get back to a full five-show season we have planned for our 92nd year. With the current state of the world being what it is, it is more important than ever to me that the theater should be telling stories about the joy we see in viewpoints that are not necessarily familiar to us.”
We have five exciting productions to look forward to this summer, starting with “Into the Woods,” music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by James Lapine, June 30- July 9; “The Legend of Georgia McBride,” by Matthew Lopez, July 14-23; “Black Coffee,” by Agatha Christie, July 28-Aug. 6; “Silent Sky,” by Lauren Gunderson, July 28-Aug. 6; “Lucky Stiff,” book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, music by Stephen Flaherty, Aug. 25-Sept. 3.
The Greater Ossipee Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications from adults pursuing a degree/certification at college/university/technical school levels.
It will award a minimum of six $1,000 scholarships in June 2022. Applicants must be residents of Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Tamworth or Sandwich. Scholarship applications are available at ossipeevalley.org. Mail your completed applications to: Greater Ossipee Area Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 121, West Ossipee, NH 03890. Deadline for submission is April 29.
The scholarships are funded by the chamber’s annual golf tournament and donations made by the community. Join Greater Ossipee Area Chamber of Commerce for its 20th annual fundraising golf tournament at Indian Mound Golf Course on Tuesday, June 7. Go to ossipeevalley.org or email info@ossipeevalley.org to learn more about the Scholarship Fund, membership opportunities, and upcoming events.
Send items for this column to annimac419@gmail.com.
