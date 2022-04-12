Easter is on its way and Fryeburg Recreation is once again hosting the annual Community Easter egg Hunt. Join the fun on Saturday, April 16, at the Fryeburg Recreation Fields or in the David and Doris Hastings Community Center depending on the weather. All MSAD 72 kids 10 years old and under are welcome. Due to extreme fun, candy and Easter eggs, a basket is recommended.
The national touring Corvettes are returning for another all out Doo Wop celebration on April 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center. The band's incredibly entertaining show and comical stage antics have left many a happy audience screaming for more.
Some of the timeless hits you might hear at a Corvettes Doo Wop Revue show include Twistin' the Night Away, Earth Angel, Rock Around the Clock, and so many more! From New Hampshire to New Orleans and Virginia to Vegas, The Corvettes perform the great music of the Doo Wop era with a fresh, new energy. And don’t miss the Kustom Kruisers Club of Maine’s car show at 5:30 p.m. featuring a selection of incredible customized classics on display outside on the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center patio. Tickets are $30 for adults, $20 for seniors (65 and older) and $10 for students.
The Fryeburg Academy Girl Up club is excited to bring the 2022 No Man's Land Film Festival to the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center on Thursday, May 5, at 6:30 p.m. No Man’s Land Film Festival aims to un-define feminine in adventure and sport through film.
The goal of the festival is to connect like-minded individuals who are action-oriented, wish to support a shared vision of gender equality, have a desire to experience their passions and environments through a uniquely feminine lens, and above all, love adventure.
There is a suggested $10 cash donation at the door to support Fryeburg Academy's Girl Up club — contributing to the advancement of girls' rights, health, and education in developing countries, as well as advancing gender equality within sports and the outdoors.
A community shredding event to benefit Fryeburg Public Library will take place on May 7 from 8 a.m. to noon at the First Congregational Church at 33 S. High St. in Bridgton, Maine. There is a suggested donation of $15 per box (15x12x10). For more information, go to fryeburglibrary.com or call (207) 935-2731.
"Thirty days hath September,
Every person can remember;
But to know when Easter comes
Puzzles even scholars some.
When March the 21 is past
Just watch the silvery moon,
And when you see it full and round,
Know Easter'll be here soon.
After the moon has reached its full,
Then Easter will be here,
On the very Sunday after,
In each and every year.
And if it hap on Sunday
The moon should reach its height,
The Sunday following this event
Will be the Easter bright."
— Boston Transcript, 1895
Robin Johnson can be contacted at ravenstone54@hotmail.com.
