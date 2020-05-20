For all of you who have missed visiting the Fryeburg Public Library, it will reopen on Monday, June 1. Their regular hours are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Curbside pickup will be available by appointment. All you have to do is call (207) 935-2731 to request this service.
Only three to five patrons will be allowed in the library at any time. They ask that you be considerate of others waiting to use library resources, and that you maintain 6 feet of distance between yourself and other patrons.
As keeping a safe distance of 6 feet isn’t possible in our small library, staff and patrons will need to wear masks. The staff will also sanitize materials and surfaces in between patron visits.
In order to keep everything running smoothly, a limit of six items total may be checked out per patron and a book return box will be located outside for returned library materials. If you are feeling unwell, please remain at home and call a friend to pick up a book or two for you.
Librarian Jennifer Spofford also invites members of the community to share their stories and pictures to add to their community yearbook celebrating Maine’s bicentennial. They hope to commemorate Maine’s bicentennial year by documenting what Fryeburg is like in 2020.
Send your entries to librarian@fryeburglibrary.org. The yearbook is funded in part by a grant from the Maine Bicentennial Commission.
Fryeburg Veterinary Hospital is excited to announce that they will be having a curbside clinic. First come, first serve. The client-only Wellness Vaccine Day will take place on Sunday, May 31, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. When you arrive at the Fryeburg Veterinary Hospital you will receive a number, a sign-in form, and you will be asked to stay in your vehicle.
They will be serving clients in the order they arrive. Technicians will be taking the pets only into the building to receive the requested services and the technician will return them after their services have been performed by the doctor with any other products purchased. Any services or products will have to be on the sign-in form. They are sorry that they will not be able to perform nail trims or any additional services.
Fryeburg Veterinary Hospital is offering vaccines to healthy, non-pregnant, cats and dogs (no kittens or puppies) for their already established clients. They are sorry they cannot set up new clients at this time.
Any pets that are sick or having health concerns of any kind will need to be scheduled for a regular office visit at a later date.
The North Fryeburg Community Chapel continues to offer their drive-through food pantry every Tuesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. They ask that you enter at the north (Route 113) entrance and remain in your vehicle. A volunteer will bring you your food.
The town office is open to the general public on Monday, Wednesday and Friday during normal business hours with increased distancing and sanitizing protocols.
The hour of 3 to 4 p.m. is reserved for seniors. No more than two persons will be allowed in the building from the general public and face coverings will be required for window person-to-person interaction, both employees and the general public, as social distancing is not always possible within the town office.
Those waiting must remain outside and practice appropriate social distancing. The general public will not be allowed in any other areas of the town office, without a pre-established appointment. The town office will remain closed to the public on Tuesday and Thursday.
All public meetings will remain virtual until June and notices of meetings will be posted on the Town of Fryeburg website. Residents are strongly encouraged to use online features, the website, phone/email as much as possible to reduce town office visits.
Starting June 1, the town office will reopen to the general public five days per week, with regular hours. The level of protective protocols taken will be reevaluated in advance of June 1.
In-person public meetings may resume with less than 50 people in attendance. Residents are strongly encouraged to use online features, the website, phone/email as much as possible to reduce town office visits.
“I am only one, but I am one. I cannot do everything, but I can do something. And I will not let what I cannot do interfere with what I can do.” — Edward Everett Hale
Robin Johnson can be contacted at ravenstone54@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.