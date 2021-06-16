The Fryeburg Public Library will hold an outdoor event on Tuesday, June 22, at 4:30 p.m. for all of the dog lovers out there. Geared towards kids ages 5 and 12 (although all ages are welcome), you can pre-register to make a dog toy with the folks from Harvest Hills Animal Shelter. Be sure to register by stopping by the library or calling (207) 935-2731 as space is limited.
Another outdoor activity that takes place every Tuesday at 2 p.m. beginning June 22 is story time and crafting. Check the libraries Facebook page for more information about all the good things happening this summer, including a free plant library outside next to the wheelchair access ramp. Stop by and take or leave a plant cutting. A free soil bin is also available to add a bit of soil or to take a scoop or two.
Chalmers Insurance Co. will sponsor a blood drive on Tuesday, June 22, from 1 to 6 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church at 857 Main St. To schedule an appointment to give blood, call (800) Red Cross or go to redcrossblood.org.
This year, we’ll be celebrating the Fourth of July with a town parade and fireworks. The parade will take place at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 4. If you’re interested in participating, plan to line up at the American Legion Hall on Bradley Street at 9:30 a.m. The route will follow Main Street to Portland Street to Pine Street. For more information, call (207) 935-3933 or (207) 935-2805. Decorate your bike, stroller, horse, antique car or whatever makes you happy and felling patriotic. Business owners and homeowners along the route are also encouraged to decorate.
Fireworks take place at the fairgrounds on Friday, July 2, at dusk. Parking will only be allowed in the Fairview Drive parking area across the street from the fair. There will be no parking available on the fairgrounds. In the case of rain, the fireworks be held on Saturday, July 3. It’s so exciting to get back to normal and enjoy all of the wonderful events our community has to offer.
The July Concerts in the Park, presented by the Fryeburg Business Association, are back! The first concert, featuring The Smokehouse Boys, takes place on Tuesday, July 6, at Bradley Memorial Park from 7 to 8:30 p.m. They combine classic and modern rock, country, blues, and reggae will keep the audience tapping their toes and dancing on the lawn. Kick off your shoes and join the fun. Opening night also includes cake and ice cream compliments of the Fryeburg Area Rotarians. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, picnics and smiles to the first of four concerts that celebrate summer.
Summer hours for Fryeburg’s Historical Society’s Osgood House and Ham Research Library will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Osgood House and Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at the Research Library. Stop by to learn about the long, interesting history of our wonderful community.
"One flag, one land, one heart, one hand, One Nation evermore." — Oliver Wendell Holmes
Robin Johnson can be contacted at ravenstone54@hotmail.com.
