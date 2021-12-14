Christmas is right around the corner and Harvest Hills Animal Shelter is pleased to introduce this year’s Christmas Eve Sleepover celebrity, 7-year-old Ollie. Ollie is the son of the shelters’ vet tech and has been an outstanding foster brother to hundreds of Harvest Hills’ animals over the years. He is a super celebrity to all who know him and will be to you, too. He has been socializing kittens since he was in diapers and started bottle feeding some of their most vulnerable babies at just 4 years old. Caring for animals may be in this boy’s genes, but his compassion and eagerness to learn is admirable.
Oliver’s favorite activity is building forts for foster kittens to hang out in with him, and of course, teaching them how to play. What started as a sarcastic “We could be spending Christmas Eve at the shelter” turned into one excited young boy and a very emphatic “Yes!” Join the shelter crew in thanking Oliver for giving up his comfy bed at home on Christmas Eve to play Santa at the shelter and give the animals all the love and attention they deserve. Let’s make this the biggest shelter sleepover fundraiser to date by helping Oliver meet his goals. Please make sure you designate “sleepover” when you send in your donations.
They hope that you will find it in your hearts to help their mission by donating to the only big fundraiser they can have this year. Please help! Any amount is gratefully accepted and, of course tax deductible! Donations can be made Via the GoFundMe, PayPal (on their site), check (send to 1389 Bridgton Road, Fryeburg ME 04037) or bring cash to the shelter. Thank you so much.
Met Opera Live in HD presents “Cinderella” on Jan. 1, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center. In this New Year’s Day performance, Laurent Pelly’s storybook staging of Massenet’s Cendrillon, a hit of the 2017–18 season, is presented with an all-new English translation in an abridged 90-minute adaptation, with mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as its rags-to-riches princess.
Maestro Emmanuel Villaume leads a delightful cast, which includes mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo as Cinderella’s Prince Charming, soprano Jessica Pratt as her Fairy Godmother, and mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe and bass-baritone Laurent Naouri as her feuding guardians.
This live cinema transmission is part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe. The estimated run time is 1 hour, 35 minutes.
In order to keep the doors open, they will be requiring face masks inside the building. Tickets are $28 for adults, $25 for seniors (65 and older) and $10 for students.
Opera enthusiast Joe De Vito will be hosting his Opera Lecture Series on Thursday, Dec. 30, at 3 p.m. in the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center seminar room.
The lectures, which are free and open to the public, are designed to prepare attendees for the upcoming Live in HD simulcast.
I’d like to wish my son, Joshua, a very happy birthday on Friday, Dec. 17. Like his arrival a week before Christmas 41 years ago, he never fails to surprise me with his never ending energy, his zest for life and the love he bestows on his family.
I also want to wish my beautiful granddaughter, Chloe, happy 6th birthday on Dec. 31. She gives us a special reason to celebrate on New Year’s Eve!
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all!
“Once again, my dear people,
Merry Christmas is here,
With holly and mistletoe
And its good will and cheer!
With its joys and its heartaches,
With its laughter and song,
It comes as a reminder
That time marches along.”
— Gertrude Tooley Buckingham, “When Christmas Comes,” 1940s
Robin Johnson can be contacted at ravenstone54@hotmail.com.
