The annual Fryeburg Rescue barbecue is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Aug. 19, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. This meal will be a drive thru pickup at the Fryeburg Rescue Station and includes a pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, and coleslaw.
Fryeburg Rescue is a non-profit organization that serves Fryeburg, Maine, Brownfield, Maine, Stow, Maine, Lovell, Maine, and Chatham. The rescue is prepared at all times, day or night, to help in an emergency and deserve our support. Please plan to grab a great meal on Aug. 19.
This is the perfect time of year to explore the outdoors. If you are a mushroom collector, someone who enjoys the beauty of the Saco River, a birder, or just a person who wants to take their family on a nature walk, the Fryeburg Town Forest Trail is for you.
This town forest belongs to the residents of Fryeburg. It’s a special place and all are welcome here. The property is 74 acres in size and is owned and managed by the Town of Fryeburg according to the Natural Resource Management Plan and Forest Stewardship Plan. It includes 900 feet of frontage along the Saco River, a number of small streams, and historic stone walls. The Canal Bridge Campground neighbors the property to the northeast. There is river access at the Canal Bridge Parking Lot. The historic Frye home site neighbors the forest to the southwest.
The Town Forest is located on Route 5, just south of the Canal Bridge Campground and just north of the Fryeburg Transfer Station.
In just 1 mile, the trail weaves through many different forest types. While exploring the trail, notice how the forest types change and try to figure out what forest types you see — refer to the Vegetation Stand Map. The Silver Maple Floodplain Forest is a unique and endangered habitat. The forest also contains a pure Black Oak stand, which is a rare sight.
The original inhabitants of this land were members of the Pequawket Tribe. Also sometimes called “Pigwacket,” the tribe was an important subgroup of Abenaki Native Americans called Sokokis. Fryeburg was once a major Abenaki village, and the Saco River was key to the tribe’s way of life.
Archaeologists believe the Pequawket traveled the winding Saco in Fryeburg for 9,000 years or more. An important transportation corridor and fishing ground, the Saco’s intervale also provided fertile ground for corn, beans and squash, which the Pequawket people began farming about 3,000 years ago.
In 1864, the property that is now the Town Forest was purchased by the Town, which established a town “Poor Farm” here. The area was timbered and had pasture where cows and other livestock were raised. As you walk along the trail here now, keep your eyes open for old stone walls, evidence of the back-breaking work of the farm residents.
Trail rules include: No motorized vehicles or snowmobiles; no river access; dogs allowed on leash or voice control only; pick up after your dog; pack out your trash; stay on the trail; and use caution.
Trail is a work in progress: There are currently two stream crossings without bridges and the average grade on the trail is 8 percent.
Hunting is permitted in season. Funding for the trail project was provided by: The Town of Fryeburg, the New England Grassroots Environmental Fund, and the AARP Community Challenge Grant Program. The folks in charge of the project are also grateful for volunteer and fundraising help from two groups from Fryeburg Academy: Mr. Dana’s Senior Advisory Group Class of 2021, and The Pequawket Valley Alternative School under the direction of Dede Frost.
Trails at the Fryeburg Town Forest were created and constructed by the Fryeburg Conservation Committee. Get involved. Contact them at fryeburgconservationcommittee@gmail.com or facebook.com/FryeburgConservationCommittee.
Speaking of the outdoors, plan to take part in two programs that will take place at the Fryeburg Public Library. The first is beekeeping with Michael and Tad. Experience a live hive, sample fresh honey, and learn the ins and outs of beekeeping. This program will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 2 p.m.
The second program is the Adult End of the Summer reading program and Birds of New England presentation by Tin Mountain. Enjoy refreshments at this presentation on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 4:30 p.m. Pre-register by email at fryeburg@fryeburglibrary.org or call the library at (207) 935-2731.
"When the petal falls and lies
Wrinkled like a leaf that dies,
When the flower that once was merry
Sobers to the russet berry,
When the rose and hawthorn draws
Slowly down to hips and haws,
'T is the season birds are mute,
'Twixt the flower and the fruit."
— Philip Henry Savage (1868–1899), "In August," Poems, 1898
Robin Johnson can be contacted at ravenstone54@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.