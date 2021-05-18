A wonderful weekly event has begun again at the North Fryeburg Community Chapel. Every Thursday, for the next six weeks, they will be serving two red hot dogs on toasted buns, a bag of chips, and a cold drink, for a suggested donation of $7. A sweet dessert is available for $1.50. They will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and you may eat in or take your lunch outside to dine at one of their picnic tables. Bring along a group of friends and enjoy the joy of spending time together. The chapel is located at the intersection of Route 113 and Fish Street in North Fryeburg, Maine.
The chapel was founded in 1838 but closed in 1958 and remained closed for 53 years. It was reopened in 2010 and offer services year round. Sunday services take place at 10 a.m. The sign in front of the church reads, “The Perfect Church for those who aren’t.”
The Fryeburg Recreation Committee will be running summer camp this year at the David and Doris Hastings Community Center located at the Fryeburg Rec. Field of Dreams. They will be doing things a little differently this year.
Camp will run for six weeks from June 28 through Aug. 5. Camp hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. There is an early drop off option on the sign-up form which is available on the rec. website. Fridays will not be offered, as staff will work 10 hour days in order to clean and disinfect everything. Breakfast and lunch will be offered to each child.
Field trips will also be offered this summer with smaller groups going multiple times a week. Field trip costs, including a T-shirt, will be built into the price. You may still apply for aid off of the camp portion of the package which is $250 of the total price. Feel free to reach out via email fryeburg.rec@gmail.com or call (207) 935-3933 if you have any questions. The rec. members are also working on accepting credit card payments as well as payment plans if needed.
All winter road closures have now been lifted. If you’re planning a nice ride to Hemlock Covered Bridge, please be aware that the road is still a bit wet. Drive with caution! In other town news, absentee ballots are available now for the June 8 election at the town office. Town meeting is scheduled to take place on June 10 at the Expo Center on Fryeburg Fair Grounds at 6 p.m.
I don’t know how many of you love rhubarb as much as I do, but I remember eating rhubarb sauce as a child and thought you might like an easy recipe. To make a sweet sauce, simmer chopped rhubarb in a small saucepan over medium heat with water and sugar (for every three cups of rhubarb, add one tablespoon of sugar, and ½ cup of sugar). After 15 minutes, let the mixture cool. Pour the stewed rhubarb over ice cream or cakes, or use it as syrup for pancakes or waffles. One bite will turn you into a rhubarb fan, guaranteed. Enjoy!
Fryeburg will hold their Memorial Day Parade this year on Monday, May 31, from 1 to 2 p.m. Please line up at the American Legion Hall on Bradley Street if you wish to participate. The more the merrier.
"This crimson flower shall ever tell
Of those who triumphed as they fell,
Who sleep at peace all dreamlessly;
This flower shall fit memento be
For those whose days were ended well ..."
— C.B. Galbreath (1858–1934), "This Crimson Flower: The Poppy," c.1917
Robin Johnson can be contacted at ravenstone54@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.