The final concert in Bradley Memorial Park in Fryeburg Village takes place on Tuesday, July 27, featuring Al Hospers and the Valley Horns. They play a great blend of pop and funky music that will get you up and moving. Be sure to bring along your chair or blanket to enjoy this eclectic mix of cover tunes and unique originals. The free concert begins at 7 p.m. and ends at 8:30 p.m. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved indoors to the Fryeburg Fire Station.
Fryeburg Public Library will hold on Outdoor Event on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 2 p.m. Spend some Oxford County 4-H using your head and hands to build a birdhouse for your feathery friends. You’ll learn about bird homes, assemble a birdhouse and paint it as part of the summer reading theme Tails and Tales. Pre-registration is required and space is limited so call or stop into the library to sign up. This event is geared toward children ages 5 to 12 but all are welcome. Call (207) 935-2731 for more information.
Are you in a pinch and need a new book? Maybe you’re going camping or heading to the beach and want a quick summer read. The Fryeburg Public Library’s book sale has begun and will run until Oct. 2. Stop by during open hours; Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon. You can also get all of your library news by going to fryeburgpubliclibrary.org.
This year One Book, One Valley presents the entire book series written by author Paul Doiron. The series stars Maine game warden Mike Bowditch. These suspenseful tales provide a strong sense of place and white-knuckle tension.
Here’s a list of his books if you’d like to read them in order: “The Poacher’s Son,” “Trespasser,” “Bad Little Falls,” “Massacre Pond,” “The Bone Orchard,” “The Precipice,” “Widowmaker,” “Knife Creek,” “Stay Hidden,” “Almost Midnight,” “One Last Lie” and “Dead by Dawn.”
Be sure to save Thursday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. to meet the author and hear Paul speak about his books, where he gets his ideas and places he’s traveled throughout Maine to find the perfect setting for each story.
The talk takes place at the Majestic Theatre in Conway and will also be live streamed online. You can visit your local library or White Birch Books to find copies of the Mike Bowditch series books. One of my very favorite Maine authors, I think you’ll have a hard time putting his books down once you’ve started to read them.
For anyone planning to enter their homemade crafts, photos, paintings, baked goods, etc. to this year’s Fryeburg Fair, the 2021 Premium Book is now available online. They are now accepting entries. Go to fryeburgfair.org to download the book and entry forms.
“A health to books!...
Your goblets all refill;
When all things mortal are decayed
May books be with us still!”
— Cyril M. Drew
Robin Johnson can be contacted at ravenstone54@hotmail.com.
