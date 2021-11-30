I hope you all enjoyed your Thanksgiving holiday as much as I did. Spending time with family and friends made it all the more special. With just 25 days until Christmas, we can focus on the colorful lights, music and holiday magic throughout the month of December. Be sure your calendars have been marked for the annual tree lighting at Bradley Memorial Park in Fryeburg Village on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.
The Fryeburg Area Rotary Charities presents a bountiful Harvest Online Auction to fund community projects and scholarships on Monday, Dec. 6, through Thursday, Dec. 9. Go to the auction website at tinyurl.com/harvestonlineauction2021. You can bid on an amazing variety of wonderful items and help the Rotarians raise money in the process.
The Met Opera Live in HD will be presenting "Eurydice" on Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center on the Fryeburg Academy campus. It is the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus, who attempts to harness the power of music to rescue his beloved Eurydice from the underworld, has inspired composers since opera’s earliest days. Brilliant American composer Matthew Aucoin now carries that tradition into the 21st century with a captivating new take on the story — a product of the Met’s commissioning program.
With a libretto by Sarah Ruhl, adapted from her acclaimed 2003 play, the opera reimagines the familiar tale from Eurydice’s point of view. Yannick Nézet-Séguin oversees the Dec. 4 transmission, leading Aucoin’s evocative music and an immersive new staging by Mary Zimmerman. Soprano Erin Morley sings the title role, opposite baritone Joshua Hopkins as Orpheus and countertenor Jakub Jozef Orlinski as his otherworldly alter-ego. Bass-baritone Nathan Berg is Eurydice’s father and fellow resident of the underworld, with tenor Barry Banks as Hades himself.
This live cinema transmission is part of the Mets award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe. The estimated run time is two hours, 45 minutes. The cost is $28 for adults, $25 for seniors (65 and older) and $10 for students.
Opera enthusiast Joe De Vito will be hosting his opera lecture series on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 3 p.m. in the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center Seminar Room. The lectures, which are free and open to the public, are designed to prepare attendees for the upcoming Live in HD simulcast.
The Fryeburg Academy Band and Chorus will be presenting the annual Candlelight Concerts on Dec. 12 at 4 and 7 p.m. In order to safely present this year's Candlelight Concerts, they are requiring reserved seating through their ticket service. As always, the Candlelight Concerts are a free community event, but they are gratefully accepting donations to help support the ticket fees they will incur by keeping these concerts free.
If you are able to make a donation, you can do so with your credit card during the reservation process online. Thank you for your thoughtful consideration. In order to keep their doors open, face masks are required inside the building during all events. Due to seating restrictions, they are limiting reservations to six tickets per order. Contact the box office if you have any questions.
The Fryeburg Public Library and Friends of the Fryeburg Library are offering Holiday Take and Make Kits beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 15. This fun kit contains a craft, treats, book suggestions and more while supplies last.
Winter notices posted on the Town of Fryeburg webpage include the annual parking ban, road closings, and sand availability for residents.
To aid in the removal of snow from Nov. 15 through April 15, 2022, no vehicle shall be parked on any public street or way from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. as per MSRA, Title 29-A Section 2068 and 2069 and the Town of Fryeburg Traffic Ordinance. Violators will be subject to a fine as defined in the Town Traffic Ordinance, and vehicles may be towed at the owner’s expense if they interfere with plowing or snow removal operations.
MRSA 29-A, Section 2396 prohibits any person from placing in the public way snow or slush that has not accumulated there naturally. Violators will be subject to fines under this section.
Winter road closings
Pursuant to MRSA, Title 23 Section 2953 (2) the following roads in Fryeburg will be closed to winter road maintenance through April 2022: Bog Pond Road, Clay Pond Road, Drift Road, Hemlock Bridge Road, Little Chatham Road, Porter Road and River Road. A list of the specific locations is posted at the Fryeburg Town Office and at fryeburgmaine.org.
Winter sand
Fryeburg residents only will be allowed up to two 5-Gallon buckets of sand per storm for residential use. Sand is not for commercial use and no commercial vehicles are allowed. Video surveillance is in use on the premises to aid in the prosecution of crimes, including theft of sand/salt from the Town of Fryeburg.
Sand buckets for seniors
Fryeburg residents who are 65 or older or who are physically unable to retrieve sand or salt on their own should contact Kelly at the Fryeburg Town Office to enroll: (207) 935-2805 or officeclerk@fryeburgmaine.org.
"A bare tree stands
with roots on both ends
in December days."
— Kiran Bantawa, "Bare Tree," 2013
Robin Johnson can be contacted at ravenstone54@hotmail.com.
