The holiday season is surging forward as it always does. The morning after Halloween, I saw the first Christmas ads on television. What happened to enjoying each and every holiday for at least a few days before moving on to the next one?
Our family celebrated Halloween on Sunday. It was breezy and a little chilly, but we all dressed with coats on under or over our costumes to keep warm. We entertained two little witches, one very impressive Incredible Hulk, a "Star Wars" storm trooper, a sweet kitten, an adorable Minnie Mouse and a 2-year-old who refused to wear anything but her pants and a short sleeved T-shirt.
Food tables were set up outdoors, candy bags were hidden throughout the woods (with the help of my grandson Iver), skeletons, black cats, pumpkins and spider webs adorned the yard.
The hit of the party was the doughnut game where each child struggled to eat a small powdered sugar doughnut from a string with their hands behind their backs. Hallie was the winner and was quite pleased with herself. The others kept at it until every doughnut was gone. We ate, enjoyed each other’s company, and played with the kids until the sky looked like rain and we decided to wrap it up. Not one child missed trick-or-treating and our family spent another memorable holiday together.
Now that I’ve thoroughly enjoyed Halloween, I can tell you about a few important programs that will take place in our community.
The first and very important is the annual Giving Tree. It is an ecumenical effort by the community churches, local businesses, civic and service organizations as well as many devoted volunteers to ensure our children in need have a joyous holiday season. The Giving Tree serves the families of the MSAD 72 school district which include the towns of Fryeburg, Brownfield, Denmark, Sweden, Lovell, Stoneham and Stow, Maine and Chatham.
Due to the pandemic, they are unable to place their trees and tags throughout the community as they have in the past. They are hopeful that our community will continue to support their efforts this year through a new process.
If you would like to know more about how you can help our children this holiday season, contact them with an email to thecommunitygivingtree@gmail.com.
Waking up to a dusting of snow this week was a bit of a shock but we all know it will be here before long. Sand will be available at the town garage and residents are allowed two five-gallon buckets per storm. The Age Friendly Community Task Force of the Town of Fryeburg will again offer “Sand Buckets for Seniors.” For Fryeburg residents who are 65 or older or who are physically unable to retrieve sand or salt, sand buckets will be filled and delivered to your residence within a week of your request or before a storm. Place your empty bucket in a place where it can be easily picked up to be reused. At the end of the season, buckets will be picked up to reuse the next season. Do not request refills until your bucket is empty and ready to be refilled. Contact the Town Office to be included in the program.
The town office, transfer station and public library will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veteran’s Day.
"November comes
And November goes,
With the last red berries
And the first white snows.
With night coming early,
And dawn coming late,
And ice in the bucket
And frost by the gate.
The fires burn
And the kettles sing,
And earth sinks to rest
Until next spring."
— Elizabeth Coatsworth (1893–1986)
