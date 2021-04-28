Mark your calendars Saturday, May 8, from 8:30 a.m. to noon for the 21st Valley Pride Day’s roadside clean up. For this masked and socially distant event, Freedom participants will receive supplies including bags, gloves, and a gift certificate for an ice cream cone at Bobby Sue's. Take a walk, take a bag, and help our town look beautiful for spring. Rally point is at the Freedom Elementary School. For additional information, contact Freedom's Melissa Florio at melissa.florio@ambixllc.com.
Get ready for Ducky Day! The Freedom Old Home Week Committee is pleased to announce that a virtual Ducky Day will be held on June 26. Although we are making great progress in countering the COVID pandemic, Ducky Day this year will be broadcast on Facebook and YouTube at noon instead of the traditional festivities in the village. Tickets are $3 or two for $5 will be available online and at several locations in Freedom starting in May. The winner will receive $300, the second duck to cross the finish line will be awarded $200, and third place will get $100. Please follow this column, the Old Home Week committee’s Facebook page, or its Website, freedomoldhomeweek.net for more details coming soon on how to purchase tickets.
The First Christian Church of Freedom will be awarding the George T. Davidson Jr. Scholarship for 2021. Applications may be obtained at the Kennett High School Guidance Office online site, at the church website firstchristianchurchoffreedom.org, or at the church office in Freedom village. This scholarship is open to anyone who is pursuing or plans to pursue a course of study in an accredited post-secondary school or college. Completed applications must be submitted to the scholarship committee at the church by May 1, 2021.
The Freedom Food Pantry has received a donation of several porcelain dolls. We will be holding monthly raffles on the third Saturday of each month between the hours of 10 and 12 (weather permitting) for one doll a month. The table for the dolls and raffle will be at David Meserve's driveway (to the left of the Post Office). Donations for the raffle will benefit the food pantry.
Thank you to Bob Smart for the following Ossipee Lake information: "It appears that the initial concern for low water level for Ossipee Lake is no longer a worry. In previous years, the level for the year started at around 404 feet and then by early April got up to 405 + feet so the north side dam boards could be installed. The level was always up to the summer plan of 407.25 feet by June first. The north side dam boards are no longer a concern. This spring lake level started at 406.33 feet when the ice went out in early April and then got down to 405.6 feet by April 14. The outbound flow was then reduced so as of April 20 the level is back up to 406.55 feet.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
