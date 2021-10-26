Cribbage has begun at the library. Come by on Wednesdays at 3 p.m. All levels are welcome. Masks are required.
Exciting news at the Freedom Village Store: Stop in on Saturday, Oct. 30, for their “Sweet Saturday’’ and have your own taste of Freedom Village Store’s delicious pies for only $2.50. While visiting, do a little preseason Christmas shopping with new merchandise in the store.
Cider Day at the Jenkins’ Uplands Apple Farm is Saturday, Oct. 30. Order your cider now. Come watch the pressing, sample the cider, and pick up your order after 1:30 p.m. As in the past, all monies collected are donated to local food pantries. A suggested amount per gallon is about $6. Email ebtjenkins@gmail.com in advance with the number of gallons you wish to order to insure they press enough or you can sign up at the Freedom Library. Did you know cider is able to be frozen? Buy now and have some for later.
Potluck goodies will be available to share. Due to COVID-19, gatherings will be held outside the cider barn. Please wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated. If you are unable to pickup on Saturday, cider can be picked up from the cider barn, labeled with your name, during the next week. Directions: 381 Towle Hill Road, South Eaton, 2.1 miles up Horseleg hill, off Route 153, just south of Purity Spring Resort. Continue on Towle Hill Road to No. 381. Drive past the house to the parking area.
If in the village trick-or-treating on Halloween, Freedom Village Store will be open 5 to 8 p.m. and handing out candy. Stop in and warm up with a coffee and take a guess at how many candy corns are in the container.
Come celebrate the Parsonfield Seminary’s 15th annual event of “The Haunting.” This year’s theme is Seminary Dead and Breakfast. This Friday and Saturday nights are your last opportunity to traverse three floors and a basement full of frights. Tickets are $20 each and $5 for 12 and under. Masks are required at all times. For more information, call Freedom’s Jan Smith at (603) 539-5233.
November will kick off “Soup Saturdays” at the Freedom Village Store. Local talented chefs will be cooking up a storm, and there will be both cups and bowls available. Mark Soup Saturdays on your calendar for November. Officially opening Nov. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. with a wine, cheese and chocolate reception, Freedom Gallery’s new exhibition is a Celebration of Abundance. Visit the gallery to see new works, new artists as well as our old favorites … all focusing on the positive.
This exhibit differs from the typical gallery exhibit in that it is meant to be “interactive” between you and the artist. How does that work? Several ways. In addition to the works, all aimed at the theme of abundance, there is signage on the walls directing your attention to the theme, how the artists see their works or came to create them and some additional, mostly anonymous, comments others have made regarding the exhibit. And, to further encourage viewers’ interactions with the works, several “writing stations” are interspersed around the gallery where you can sit, look, reflect and write about the paintings and photos exhibited and your own added thoughts about the gratitude you feel on the abundance surrounding you. Be sure to visit. Artists spend time creating from their hearts and souls, take time to explore their ideas.
As a follow-up, supplementary to the exhibit, gallery owner Barbara McEvoy will be holding two writing workshops in January: “Journaling: More than you’ve imagined” and “Writing Magic! The Adventure of Internal Exploration.” No need to have experience in writing anything more than a shopping or to-do list to enjoy these workshops. Text or leave a voicemail for Barbara at (610) 762-2493 if you have any questions regarding the exhibit or the January workshops.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.