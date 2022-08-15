Freedom Historical Society will be presenting “New Hampshire’s One-Room Rural Schools: The Romance and the Reality” via Zoom on Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. This program, presented by Stephen Taylor, is made possible by a grant from New Hampshire Humanities and is free and open to the public. Taylor will explore the lasting legacies of the one-room school and how they echo today.
Hundreds of one-room schools dotted the landscape of New Hampshire a century ago and were the backbone of primary education for generations of children. Revered in literature and lore, they actually were beset with problems, some of which are little changed today. The greatest issue was financing the local school and the vast differences between taxing districts in ability to support education. Other concerns included teacher preparation and quality, curriculum, discipline, student achievement and community involvement in the educational process.
Members of the Freedom Historical Society and the public are welcome and invited to register in advance to obtain Zoom access information for the presentation at freedomhistoricalsociety.org. Join the Zoom meeting prior to the 7 p.m. start time. For questions, call (603) 491-8347.
Join in to learn how to preserve your harvest, the basics of preserving food safely, on Aug. 18 from 3 to 4:40 p.m. at the Freedom Public Library. The latest research-based methods of canning and freezing will be shared as well as questions answered and shared experiences about these topics: preserving food safely, use of different types of canners, preserving jams, jellies, and pickles, fruit, and vegetables. Reserve your spot by calling the library at (603) 539-5176. For more information, call Ann Hamilton at the UNH Cooperative Extension at (603) 447-3834.
The next big ticket event on Freedom's list of fun things to do is the popular Freedom Village Store auction on Friday, Aug. 26 from 5:30-9 pm at the Camp Huckins Conference Center. This event will happen rain or shine and there is plenty of parking available. Freedom Village Store will provide a variety of delicious refreshments and a wide array of donations from local businesses and vendors.
The Freedom Village Store staff is hoping you can join in the fun and has lots of options for volunteers from donations and food to decor and publicity. To make this the best auction ever, Freedom Village Store is looking for some terrific "experience" donations such as: seaplane ride, cocktail ride on a pontoon boat, chef quality meal for four, cooked in your home, massage, horseback riding lesson, music lesson, tarot reading, series f homemade soups and breads, wine tasting, weekend ski lodge, weekend lake house, quilting lesson, painting lesson, ski lesson, guided fly-fishing outing, photographic portrait, liquor and lottery ticket basket.
If you can help with donations, publicity, decor, food, etc. contact the Freedom Village Store right away at (603) 539-3077 or freedomvillagestore.org. And don't forget to stop in at the Freedom Village Store to buy your auction tickets Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Don't miss this terrific event.
All are welcome to attend and speak with subject matter experts from the Manchester VA Medical Center on VA Eligibility, eHealth Exchange, Health Promotion and more on Thursday, Sept. 1, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Conway Public Library at 15 Greenwood Ave. in Conway. For more information, contact Mike Bichrest, VA Outreach Coordinator (603) 203-8391 or email Michael.Bichrest@va.gov.
The Mount Washington Valley Age Friendly Community is eager to engage with people who have interest or involvement with organizations that are doing work in the domains of Housing, Transportation, Health, Outdoor Spaces and Community Connections. The mission is to build healthy communities and sustain them so that people of all ages can thrive and not need to leave because of housing, health, work and transportation.
The age-friendly initiative is a regional, 12-town approach that capitalizes on the resources and assets that exist in our area and are supported by a multitude of well-coordinated non-profits. Since 2019, the MWV Age-Friendly Community has had five working groups in these domains, setting and achieving meaningful goals for our Valley including the build of community gardens, supporting the MWV Rec Path, revitalizing of Constitution Park in Ossipee, and developing a guide of the 44 most walkable trails in the 12 towns.
Community Connections has created a 32 page regional senior resource guide, a senior kiosk in the Conway Library that is being replicated in many other libraries, supported efforts to bring broadband to the area, worked on distributing laptops and computer tablets with training and connectivity for seniors, and provided garden buckets with tools, soil and seeds for small personal gardens.
