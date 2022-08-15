Freedom Historical Society will be presenting “New Hampshire’s One-Room Rural Schools: The Romance and the Reality” via Zoom on Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. This program, presented by Stephen Taylor, is made possible by a grant from New Hampshire Humanities and is free and open to the public. Taylor will explore the lasting legacies of the one-room school and how they echo today.

Hundreds of one-room schools dotted the landscape of New Hampshire a century ago and were the backbone of primary education for generations of children. Revered in literature and lore, they actually were beset with problems, some of which are little changed today. The greatest issue was financing the local school and the vast differences between taxing districts in ability to support education. Other concerns included teacher preparation and quality, curriculum, discipline, student achievement and community involvement in the educational process.

