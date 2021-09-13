Members and friends of the Freedom Historical Society are invited to gather at the town hall on Wednesday, Sept. 15, for a 7 p.m. presentation by Freedom’s own Alan Fall, “A History of Freedom’s 1830 Meeting House.”
Known by many today as the Masonic Temple which sits atop Schoolhouse Hill next to the town office building, this historic building originally served as a Meeting House and later as a Baptist church.
Recently, an agreement was made to transfer ownership of the building to the Town of Freedom while allowing the Masons to continue meeting upstairs. Come and learn about the many stories associated with this building over the last 191 years — a history intertwined with Freedom’s itself.
Fall has deep Freedom roots being descended from seven of Freedom’s founding families. He is both a surveyor and historian and is currently serving his third term as master of the Masonic Lodge. Alan has served Freedom as a selectman, school board member and cemetery trustee among other positions.
His popular “Lesser Told Stories of Freedom” presentations and Freedom History Tours have been regular events during Old Home Week festivities for years. Please join in for this free presentation.
This is the first-in person presentation in a long time. Seating will be limited due to COVID-19 and masks will be required. To ensure seating, attendees are requested to register for the event. Email your reservation and number of guests fhsociety28@gmail.com or call (603) 733-9307.
Freedom Gallery would like to thank all 22 artists who exhibited this summer and to announce and call for submissions on it's new themed exhibit. As we move into autumn and Thanksgiving, Barbara is asking artists to recognize the abundance that surrounds us so that the positives can be shared through art. What represents abundance to you? Focus on it, think on it, paint it, photograph it, or write about it and submit your work to Freedom Gallery's new and developing exhibit on abundance beginning Sept. 22.
The gallery will be using some of summer visitor favorites to kick start this new ongoing exhibit but are seeking new works and more participants. This exhibit is not limited to Freedom residents. Contact Barbara at (610) 762-2493 or barbaramcevoy@me.com.
You are approaching the final days to experience Mrs. J. C. Ferren's Millinery Dry and Fancy Goods Shop at the Freedom Historical Society Allard House Museum.This popular special exhibit closes Sept. 18 and you do not want to miss it.
Nearly 500 people have enjoyed the re-imagined Mrs Ferren's Millinery Shop from the 1880s which showcases clothing and textiles from the Freedom Historical Society Collection as they might have been displayed in this early village store. This extensive collection will go into archival storage and not be displayed for a few years. Please come and take a look before it disappears. Freedom Historical Society is open Saturdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon or by appointment.
Nearly 50 Freedom Historical Society members have sent in their member survey that should've been received on Sept. 1. If you have not completed the survey, please do so and mail it back. We want to hear from our members on what they value for future benefits and programming. If you have already sent it in, thank you.
Lastly, the Freedom Heritage Commission and the Freedom Historical Society have joined together on a project to restore the Freedom Snow Roller. Some volunteers have been engaged for the heavy lifting, but you can help with a donation of $20, $50, $100, or $250. Send your check to the Freedom Historical Society, Box 548, Freedom, NH 03836 and please write "snow roller" on the memo line. Thank you for your continued participation, support, and commitment.
The Advantage Program is offering free tennis and yoga to New Hampshire youth ages 7 to 14. Log into advantagekids.net/signup to learn more.
I hope you got to visit the library this past Saturday to say goodbye to Elizabeth, our town librarian for 18 years. It was an amazing party! Now you will have to go back to welcome back Chris Libby who has taken on Elizabeth's role. Chris is a familiar face, having worked at the library before, so he is ready to jump in and take over. Au revoir, Elizabeth and Welcome, Chris!
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
