Freedom Rings is back! Be sure to check out the 24th annual Freedom Rings in the Holidays on Friday, Nov. 19, Saturday, Nov. 20, and Sunday, Nov. 21. There will be 10 shopping spots this year. Days and hours vary by location. Venues are Jo Williams’ home, Brooks Family Sugar House, Darcy Gulvin’s home, Freedom House Antiques, Freedom Gallery, Ladies Guild at the First Christian Church, Freedom Old Home Week and the Freedom Artisans at the Town Hall, Freedom Village Store and The White Mountain Curiosity Shop. For detailed information, there is a Facebook event page “Freedom Rings in the Holidays” or message Bonnie at blb03836@gmail.com.
Be sure to visit the following shops anytime from Friday, Nov. 26, through Sunday, Nov. 28, to enter a raffle for $75 in gift certificates: Freedom House Antiques, 17 Old Portland Road in Freedom, (603) 539-4815; Yankee Resalers, 540 Route 25E in Ossipee, (603) 651-1147; Ye Olde Sale Shoppe, 1543 Province Lake Road Effingham, (603) 539-7910. No purchase is necessary. You need only get your raffle card stamped in each locale to be eligible. Remember that antiques and collectibles make wonderful gifts that are both eco-friendly and resistant to supply chain shortages.
The Freedom Elementary School sixth-grade class will hold their traditional turkey raffle with all the trimmings on Friday, Nov. 19. Tickets can be purchased from a Freedom Elementary School sixth-grader or you can call the school at (603) 539-2077 to set up a time to purchase your tickets. Each ticket costs $1. You do not need to be present to win.
Freedom’s Anya Nicol is selling wreaths to benefit Perform It Stage Co. The wreaths are 22 inches in diameter, come with a red ribbon and have a brown or frosted pine cone option. Cost is $29 and they will be delivered on Dec. 7. You can reach her at (603) 452-4097 or anya@ambixllc.com to place your order.
The Friends of Constitution Park may have postponed its meeting on Nov. 15; however, their work goes forward with long-range planning. They welcome your ideas for Constitution Park which currently houses a dog park, walking trails, a playground, and sports fields and courts. The dark days of winter can be brighter when you are walking or snowshoeing the trails of Constitution Park. This is an age-friendly community park, not just for Ossipee residents. To contact a park board member, please reach out to fcpossipee@gmail.com. or write P.O. Box 880 Center Ossipee, NH 03814.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
