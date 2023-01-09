The Freedom Community Club will have a potluck dinner on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. at the town hall. The speaker will be Joe Callahan who will be giving a presentation entitled "Mystery of Owls" You will need to register in advance with Peg Nichols at (603) 539-1602 and bring a potluck dish to share. List your ingredients on a card to be placed with your dish.

Yoga is returning to the Freedom Town Hall! Yoga will begin this week and will be on Mondays and Thursdays at 5 p.m. Bring your mat if you have one. Contact Barbara at (610) 762-2493 for more information.

