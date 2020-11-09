What a weekend to be out and about! I hope you had a chance to stop in to visit some of the assorted artisans around town as well as a stop at Bobby Sue’s!
The Freedom Public Library has a book club for adult readers that meets monthly to discuss a previously chosen book. Anyone in the Freedom Library community is invited to join.
How it works: In November they chose eight books from a list of recommendations provided by members; the books are provided by the library. They read one book each month and discuss them in a meeting at the library on the fourth Monday of the month; except June, July and December when they don’t meet. The meetings run from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. or so.
Each meeting has a different leader from the group who provides a bio of the author of that month. Each member is then invited to offer their thoughts on the book and a discussion takes place. They read both fiction and non-fiction and try to include at least one “classic” within the year.
In October they read the local One Book, One Valley selection. Currently all meetings are through Zoom, but they are anticipating meeting in person at some point.To join in contact John at jshipman120@gmail.com.
The library has recently changed its temporary hours: Tuesday 2 to 5 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, Thursday 2 to 5 p.m., Friday noon to 3 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Masks, hand sanitizing and social distancing are required and limited numbers of patrons will be allowed in at a time.
The library will continue to offer contact-free lending until further notice. Additionally, the library is also offering a home delivery service, Books on Wheels. This program provides services to Freedom residents who are unable to get to the library due to short/long term illness, physical challenges, visual disabilities, inability to drive, hospitalization or long-term care residence.
Some of the benefits of our Books on Wheels program are personalized visits by a library volunteer and delivery of materials tailored to your preferences. They can deliver books, movies, magazines and audio books right to your home. If you or someone you know would like this service, or to learn more about other library offerings, call the Freedom Public Library at (603) 539-5176.
Join in the fun for virtual story time! The weekly preschool story time that usually meets on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. is now being recorded and uploaded to YouTube.
Thanks to the Friends of the Library, there are passes for free or reduced admission to the Remick Farm in Tamworth (open year round). Just call or come by the library to reserve the pass for the day you want to go. You do not have to return the pass to the library.
Mark your calendars now for the annual Freedom Rings Holiday event at the town hall on Nov. 20 and 21 with assorted Freedom artisans. Masks and social distancing will be in place.
Lisa Wheeler can be contacted at wheelersinfreedom@gmail.com.
