The following is a list of events that will happen in August in the town of Effingham. The author hopes to write another column before Labor Day as there are several special events planned for the Sept. 4 weekend. If you would like your event added to our column, email effinghamtowncolumn@gmail.com and we will send you a link to provide your information.
On Saturday, Aug. 21, the Effingham Preservation Society will host a bake sale from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be homemade baked goods, such as cakes, cookies, muffins, brownies, etc., fresh-brewed coffee, and plenty of conversation in the historic setting of their award-winning, 200-year-old building.
The Effingham Preservation Society sends its thanks to all the bakers who donated their time and baked goods to make the first “live” bake sale successful. They are always looking for new bakers and can be contacted at (603) 396-6679 or info@effinghampreservationsociety.org.
The Effingham Public Library will proudly present coffee hour on Aug 18 from 10 to 11 a.m. There will be coffee, tea, and baked goods outside on the lawn. Additionally, there will also be an adult group to play cards and games every Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m. All levels are welcome.
The Historic Town Hall Project has given an update on its Phase 1 work on the Library, as of July 2021. Lost Valley Home Care removed two clapboard layers over the window caps and roof returns, Conger & Sons Metalworks of Madison hand-crafted copper window caps and returns with flashing components, clapboards have been replaced and repaired and the exterior is being painted. Beech River Mill, Ossipee has the shutter order. Yankee Thermal Imaging is assisting with a plan for insulation and Eversorce has recognized the efforts with a grant! Phase 2 will soon arrive, so donations are happening right now. Find out more at historiceffingham.org.
On Sept. 4, there will be a town-wide yard sale, and there will be maps posted online and printed around the community. The deadline for getting on the map is Aug. 25. Email your address to connecteffingham@roadrunner.com (or find them on Facebook) and, if you wish, a brief description of items for sale. Rain date Sept. 5.
On Aug. 20, the Effingham Historical Society will begin its reopening with a cookout from 6 to 8 p.m. Hot dogs, pulled pork sandwiches, hamburgers and cheeseburgers will be served, along with your choice of two sides, a beverage, and a brownie sundae for dessert. This event costs $10 for adults and children over 10, $5 for children under 10 and children under 3 are free. It will be outdoors with weather permitting. From Aug. 21 to Sept. 2, Effingham Historical Society will be collecting donations for the Community Tag Sale on Sept. 4. Contact Bill Taylor (Ye Olde Sale Shoppe), Jan Smith, or Harriett Greystone to schedule a time to drop off items you would like to donate.
