I am sorry to say that because of an uptick in COVID cases around the area, everyone’s favorite event, “Kayaks and Casseroles,” will be postponed until the fall. They thought perhaps they could do it in June, but the beach will be crowded for summer, so they decided to do it in the fall. Two good things: The beach will be way less crowded and there will be no bugs. The plan will be to kayak around the lake and back to the Eaton Beach for the casserole part.
The next concert at our Little White Church, “Love and Nostalgia,” will be Sunday, June 12, at 4 p.m., featuring world-renowned pianist, Laura Kargul, and Portland String Quartet founding member and violinist, Ronald Lantz. The program will open with the majestic “Sonata No 1 in G Major Op. 78,” by Johannes Brahms, written by the great Romantic composer to comfort the love of his life, Clara Schumann.
The full concert includes works by European, Argentinian and American composers, equally sharing themes of love and remembrance. Tickets are $25 and available now at White Birch Books, the Eaton Village Store and online at littlewhitechurch.com.
The Eaton Village Store has some great surprises for you: strawberry, mango, and banana smoothies, 6- or 12-inch subs of many varieties and fresh salads galore with various toppings to choose from. Do yourself a favor and come down to try these delicious items. Also, Eaton Village Store is still looking for a busser/dishwasher/cleaner for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. until noon. Also a position called expediter for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stop by the restaurant in person Tuesday through Friday between 2 and 4 p.m. Get to meet everyone in town, make some new friends and have a good time as well.
Rachel Fall from Chalmers Insurance Group wants to remind you of their second annual blood drive on May 23. This will take place at 940 Route 16 in Ossipee.
Midsummer brings two more exhilarating concert opportunities. On Tuesday, July 12, at 7 p.m. the Little White Church welcomes the return of Village Harmony. This spirited group of teenagers and their international leaders will delight the audience with music, both familiar and unknown from all over the world.
Then on Sunday, July 24, at 4 p.m. Theo Martey (featured recently on the cover of NH Magazine) leads the Akwaaba Traditional African Drum and Dance Ensemble in a performance that will undoubtedly raise the roof of the Little White Church. Stay tuned for more music and events to come. For more information on all of these exciting concerts, go to littlewhitechurch.com.
The Little White Church is committed to playing an important role in the life of the community. As we emerge from COVID, we are planning concerts, recitals and community gatherings. All of this takes a lot of effort, and it is all undertaken by volunteers. If you can offer some time and skills to help, even if on a limited basis, the church would love to hear from you. You can reach them by email at infolwcenh@gmail.com.
Eaton now has started a list of businesses and individuals who provide services to Eaton residents. Eaton residents can now recommend a service with their contact information to bgservicelist@gmail.com. The list will be posted on Eaton Ears once a month. To get on Eaton Ears if you have not already done so, residents can email eatonears@gmail.com to be put on the list.
The list is being coordinated by Betsy Gemmecke who is a volunteer with the MWV Age Friendly Communities Initiative, sponsored by the Gibson Center for Senior Services. Their mission is to combine the talents and resources from the 12 area towns to “further develop the Mount Washington Valley as a place for people of all ages and abilities to thrive.”
Eaton is one of the 12 towns in the valley to participate. The initiative has also developed the Aging Services Resource Guide for Mount Washington Valley, a list of age-friendly walking trails by town and more. Go to gibsoncenter.org for more information.
Well, how does everyone like our spring, sprang, sprung weather jumping to these hot and humid days? (I know you will mostly disagree with me, but I’d rather have a foot of snow than a very hot, very humid day.) So much for spring. I haven’t heard much about the Eaton Beach yet, but I know Lane and Suzanne are ready to take on the crowds.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.