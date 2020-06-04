What a difference a day makes in our temperatures. I was not happy with the 80s and 90s, but Sunday was just perfect. That is the way I like my summer. How about you? Happy June to everyone.
The Eaton Village Store now has a takeout menu for breakfast and lunch. Until school is out, they will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Later on, they will be open more days. What can you get? All sorts of egg sandwiches with bacon, sausage or avocado, and sometimes smoked corned beef, too. Order a homemade muffin or an iced fritter.
For drinks, how about fresh mint iced tea, hot or iced coffee or a frappe? Lunch could be a Reuben with smoked corn beef, sauerkraut and Swiss and the house special sauce. Remember Kate’s chicken salad with cranberries and celery? Order it in a wrap. Don’t forget all the grilled cheeses (cheddar, Swiss, American or pepper jack) with meat and tomato? Finish off with a chocolate chip cookie. Stop by and use this easy service.
Eaton Village Store also continues with orders of groceries, beer, wine, snacks, etc., which you can order by phone at (603) 447-2403. We love you, Eaton Village Store. Stay tuned, more choices will be made available.
If you have been ordering packages from Amazon or wherever, drop by the Eaton Post Office to get these and your other exciting mail (hey, sometimes it is exciting?). People still get real-life postcards and letters, as well as what we call “business bulk.” I don’t have to explain that, right? Have you seen the new wild orchid stamps? We should have more choices for you next week. We are still only open from 9 a.m. to noon, six days a week so that you can pickup your mail. Please wear a mask and have only one person in the store at a time. Many thanks from Carol and myself.
As you know, many of us have been ordering delectable dinners to go from Snowvillage Inn on weekends. I was lucky enough to get two meals, one on Friday as takeout, and one on Saturday, on the porch dining. You remember that, right? Breeze on the porch, glass on the table, drinks, real dinner plates, and a real waitress.
Happy 55th Anniversary to Nancy and Bob Malvesta on May 30, and what a celebration we had together. Many thanks to Jen, Kevin, Josh and everyone who made such an evening possible. Special thanks to Jen for the picture from five years ago on Facebook. We still miss Freddy.
Did you hear horns tooting and people shouting “Happy birthday” last Friday, May 29, near the Eaton Beach? Adorable Keira Barrett, turned the big 8 years old on Friday, and while her family stood on grass at the beach (with a pass, of course), lots of cars passed by beeping, holding signs, waving, shaking balloons, yelling and hanging out the windows to wish Keira a happy birthday. In this “new-normal,” we all need to remember the happy moments in life, like turning 8. You’re very loved, Keira.
Speaking of the Eaton Town Beach, most of you should already have your one beach pass (no car stickers this year) in the letter from the Eaton Selectmen. If you have a special problem, call the Eaton Town Hall at (603) 447-2840 and have a conversation with Lianne. Everything will get worked out.
Many thanks to Elaine (Lane) Weathers and Suzanne Raiche for their time and effort guarding our beach. There is a special turn-out for people who only want to put their boats in.
Yes, the rules are a little tighter this year due to the COVID-19 virus, and there could be a time when no more people can safely use the beach. However, people don’t stay on the beach all day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., so just come back and they will accommodate you. Be kind and respectful to Lane and Suzanne; they are doing their job.
Huge congratulations to Liam Griffin who recently graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla., with a bachelor of science in unmanned aircraft systems with a minor in public safety. Liam was an honors student consistently and remained on the dean’s list throughout his junior and senior years. He was selected as the 2020 recipient of the department of aeronautical science chair award for exemplifying the ideals of the aeronautical science department and the UAS degree program by meeting or exceeding all its expectations.
Liam is currently employed as a counter UAS analyst by CACI International, Inc. Way to go, Liam! Parents Beth and Mark Griffin, of Eaton, are super proud of his accomplishments. The rest of us in town also send you kudos, Liam. You’re the best.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.