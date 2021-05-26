Please be advised that Thorn Hill Road will be closed for road work beginning the week of June 7. Until the work is completed, Thorn Hill Road will be open to Bartlett residents with homes on the impacted area of Thorn Hill Road and emergency vehicles only.
Please try to minimize your trips since fewer interruptions will allow for the work to be completed more quickly. Other vehicles will have to seek an alternate route. Please expect delays. Thank you for your cooperation in this matter.
Bartlett Town Hall is preparing for reopening after having been closed due to the pandemic. Bartlett Town Hall is located at 56 Town Hall Road, Intervale, NH. Bartlett Town Hall will be following the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services guidance which currently recommends mask wearing and social distancing for indoor locations when the vaccine status of everyone using the building is not known.
This guidance is subject to change in the near future but until then, the current guidelines will be followed. The office of selectmen look forward to the first public selectmen’s meeting on Wednesday, June 2, at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the larger meeting room.
The office of selectmen is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and can be reached at (603) 356-2950. The town clerk’s office is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and can be reached at (603) 356-2300. The office of the planning board is open on Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can be reached at (603) 356-2226.
The Frances P. Murphy Bartlett VFW and Auxiliary, and Post 95 American Legion will be hosting Memorial Day formation and services on Monday, May 31, at the following locations: 9 a.m. at the Jackson Village Cemetery, 9:40 a.m. at the Intervale Cemetery on Route 16A, 10:10 a.m. at the Glen Village Cemetery on Route 302, and 10:45 a.m. at the Veterans Park on Bear Notch Road in Bartlett Village. Please note that these times are approximate. There will also be a service at the Legion lot in the North Conway Cemetery on Route 16 across from Prompto Oil Change at 1 p.m. There will be no marching this year.
This spring season has brought us summer like weather and not enough rain. Please be extra careful with fires and remember that any fire requires a fire permit. And check for ticks whenever you have been enjoying the outdoors. There seems to be a bumper crop of them this year.
