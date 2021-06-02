It’s time for spring cleaning and the Rotary Club can use your help. The Rotary Club of North Conway doesn’t limit their generosity to the town of North Conway but instead is committed to making the Mount Washington Valley a great place to live for all of us.
On June 5, the Rotary is hosting a volunteer event to clean the Kancamagus Highway. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and if you haven’t registered in advance, you can register in person on the day of the event at 9 a.m. at the old Profile Motors just off the Conway end of the Kanc.
They will have teams starting at the Kancamagus Highway height of the land working their way downhill toward the towns of Lincoln and Conway, picking up trash along the highway, in the rest areas, pull offs, and trailheads. Members of the Rotary will organize the teams, assign working zones, and provide all the cleanup and safety supplies.
Registration is open to individuals, other service clubs, school groups, churches, municipalities, area businesses, and anyone who would like to join them as they Clean up New Hampshire. Volunteers can get more information and sign up in advance at rotarycleans.org. Information about joining the Rotary and all the wonderful things they do for Mount Washington Valley can be found at rotaryclubofnorthconway.org.
Please be reminded that the Bartlett end of Thorn Hill Road will be closed to all traffic other than Bartlett homeowners in the affected area and emergency vehicles beginning on Monday, June 7. Planning ahead to limit use of the road will allow for the work to be done as quickly as possible.
Bartlett Recreation will be hosting a farmers’ market beginning on Friday, June 4, and continuing each Friday through Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. located outdoors at Story Land’s Living Shores Aquarium on Route 16 in Glen. There will be vendors selling eggs, produce, honey, plants, maple syrup, baked goods, and so much more. Vendors can apply for a spot at bartlettrec.org. Click on the link to Morrell Family Community Complex Farmers Market for more information. If you don’t have room to plant your own garden, consider renting a spot from the Community Gardens at the Morrell Family Community Complex on Route 302 in Bartlett. You will be able to use the solar well for watering and all the tools you may need. To register for a garden plot, call Bartlett Recreation Department at (603) 374-1952 or email bartlettrec@gmail.com.
Thank you to everyone who participated in the Memorial Day Services in Bartlett, Intervale and Glen. A special thank you to the Frances P. Murphy Bartlett VFW and Auxiliary and Post 95 American Legion and to the Honor Guard for their service and participation. Thank you to everyone who came to observe and remember. And a thank you to Abigail Lyman who played taps. It’s always such a poignant moment.
I hope everyone has a great week.
Amy Deshais can be contacted at adeshais@jbartlett.k12.nh.us.
